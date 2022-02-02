Google Announces Stock-Split After Quarterly Revenue Beyond Expected By Investing.com



By Carjuan Cruz

Investing.com – Alphabet (NASDAQ 🙂 jumped 9.2% in after hour trading to cross the $ 3K per share mark after beating analyst estimates on fourth-quarter accounts. Additionally, the Google holding company has announced a new stock split that could push stock value down to the levels it was 17 years ago.

The tech giant posted revenue of $ 75.33 billion, + 32% versus Q1 2020, driven by a 30% ad increase to $ 61.24 billion, with YouTube revenue of $ 8. , 87 billion. Earnings per share was $ 30.69, exceeding expectations of $ 27.34.

“Our fourth quarter revenue reflects the overall strength of advertiser spending and strong consumer online activity, as well as the strong revenue growth of Google Cloud,” said Ruth Porat, Google’s chief financial officer, while for CEO Sundar Pichai “The fourth quarter saw strong growth in our advertising business, helping millions of businesses.”

Google Cloud revenue reflected even higher growth of 45% to $ 5.54 billion, higher than expected. “Our Cloud business continues to grow strongly,” Pichai added.

The real news, however, is the stock split announced by the company at a ratio of 20 to 1 which will take effect in July, and which, based on the current share value, will bring the stock down to 2005 levels (below $ 140). .

One explanation behind the stock split could be a desire to get closer to the world of retail investors, but for Michael O’Rourke, Jonestrading’s chief market strategist, “the company is looking to break into the index which is based on the prices of stocks and that it has been a barrier for stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ 🙂 and Google “.

As Bloomberg recalls, stock split is a rarity on Wall Street, an event that happened only twice in 2019 between the 47 stocks in 2006 and 2007. To bring it back into vogue, were Apple Inc (NASDAQ 🙂 and Tesla ( NASDAQ 🙂 in 2020, the agency highlights.