Google Assistant can now prevent mosquitoes from entering your home

Related news

Google Assistant surprised us with a quick phrase to stop the assistant in a few moments, so that today we know that thanks to Thermacell you will be able to repel those hated mosquitoes when the heat hits around these parts in Spain. And although the cold is still with us, that summer will not be long in coming when, with systems like this, it will be possible to spend it more calmly.

A system that repels mosquitoes connected to the home

Liv is a system connected to the home that is responsible for repelling mosquitoes that try to approach our house. It connects to the home through assistants as they are the same Google Assistant or Amazon Alexaso that in an area of ​​87 square meters it is capable of repelling the mosquitoes that dare to enter the home.

System that repels mosquitoes in the home

The Free Android

This Liv system consists of three repellents and a hub that is responsible for connecting to the Google voice assistant. The kit costs $699, about 627 euros to change, so that we can opt for a system of four repellents for 100 dollars more and one of five that reaches 899 dollars. The latter covers an area of ​​148 square meters.

The system connected to Google Assistant

The Free Android

We are facing an expert company in these mosquito fights, via 9to5Google, which uses a system based on metofluthrina synthetic molecule modeled after chrysanthemum flowers, a natural repellent that these flowers emit.

In some 15-30 minutes the system begins to have its effectiveness so that no mosquito in that area can stay safe, so if you’re looking for a system for your connected home with Alexa or Google Assistant, you can go through their website to get to know it up close.

It may interest you

Follow the topics that interest you