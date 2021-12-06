Google brings Android Auto to version 7.1

In the last few days, big G has released a new update for Android Auto bringing it, after a beta test phase, to the stable version 7.1. As is the custom of Google, once again a changelog of the update has not been released, and the only change that is easily identifiable is the dual SIM support, introduced about three weeks ago with the start of the test phase and then maintained in the stable version.

What the future of Android Auto holds

However, Goolge has announced several innovations that will be implemented in the future on Android Auto and among these we find:

the ability to set Android Auto to start automatically as soon as you connect your phone to the car’s infotainment system

the use of the Google assistant to not distract us from the guide and reply to a text message, using the smart reply options it will be possible to create personalized replies and send the reply with a single touch

a new button for playing your favorite music that will be added to the home screen

a new search function to start music playback from multimedia apps only with your voice, just touch the dedicated icon and say the name of the artist or song we want to hear

In short, Google’s efforts in introducing new functions to Android Auto all go in the same direction, increasing the driver’s safety by decreasing distractions and increasing the possibility of interacting with the system using mainly the voice.

If you would like to take a look at the new version of Android Auto we leave you the dedicated badge to download or update it from the Play Store