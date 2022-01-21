Google brings Android games to Windows PC: the beta of Play Games for PC starts

Google just launched the beta testing program for Google Play Games on PC, even if only in some highly selected geographical areas (Italy currently excluded). Announced last December, the system is expected to be made available in 2022 and will allow Windows 10 and Windows 11 PC users to play some of the video games on Android.

The December announcement aroused many surprises for several reasons: Google has never been too eager to release apps for the most recent Microsoft platforms (such as YouTube, absent from the Microsoft Store), and it was also surprising that to implement Google Play Games, the company has not adopted any existing technology, such as Microsoft’s to launch Android apps on Windows 11, or already consolidated technologies used by third parties (such as BlueStacks or others).

Google Play Games on PC, beta testing begins in three countries

However, this will allow for some pros and cons: Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA), in fact, it will only work on Windows 11 (thanks also to a partnership between Microsoft and Amazon Appstore), while Google Play Games for PC allow users to play Android titles even on Windows 10. On the other hand, Google Play Games for PC is a platform designed exclusively for games, where Microsoft’s WSA can also be used for traditional apps.

Beta testing was started in only three countries: Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea. Users can register on a dedicated site, and will have the opportunity to try some of the Android games compatible with the service on a Windows PC. Some minimum requirements to participate are to be considered: at least Windows 10 2004, one SSD, one “Gaming GPU”, a CPU with 8 logical cores, 8GB of RAM, 20GB of free space on the storage unit, an admin account, and it is necessary to activate virtualization via hardware.

Once registered, users will be placed on a waiting list, and invitations should be sent out in batches. In any case, the aim is to extend the program to an ever-increasing number of users and countries over time, but the company has not yet disclosed more precise information on the matter.

