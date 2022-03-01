Google can deactivate your account if you don’t use it in 3 months, why?

Have you ever wondered what happens if you don’t use any service for a long time? And if you die? On the Internet there are people who think of everything and yes, the possibility of dying, how could it be otherwise, is contemplated. Also the fact of do not use a service like Google for a few months. Today we tell you why Google deactivates your account if you spend more than 3 months without using it. Yes, we are talking about Gmail, Google Photos, Google Drive, etc.

If you don’t use your account for 3 months it will be deactivated

Google has a protocol that deactivates the accounts of its users after 3 months of inactivity. If you spend more than 90 days without connecting to Google or use one of their services you could have problems.

Their services are quite extensive and you probably won’t even go a day without using them, but it’s something to consider. If your Google account doesn’t have access, or a connection of any kind, deactivate after 3 months.

It may not be important for your main account, but it is for a possible secondary account that you have not entered in a while. If you do not have it configured on any device, Google will not detect that you are entering, so 3 months later it will deactivate it.

Your account will be deactivated, but not deleted

The “good” news is that after this time Google does not get rid of your account forever, just turn it off. It is possible, if you remember the access data, to enter and activate it again. Of course, it depends on what you configure in the ‘Manager of inactive accounts’.

Google has a section where you can configure how long it takes for your account to become inactive and what to do in that case. You can select which deletethat it be given access to other users or that it stays as it is.

What happens to your Google account if you die?

Google contemplates this situation and uses this inactive account manager to put a solution. The user decides what to do with his account if he dies and nobody has access. You can grant access to your relatives so that they manage the account and view its content.

You can also select that after X time it is completely deleted. If you do nothing, the most normal thing is that after you die, Google deactivate your account after 3 months and remain in this state for life.

If you would like someone to have access to your account when you die, it is as simple as configuring the administrator by entering the phone or email of your close people. After 3 months of inactivity they are will give access to parts of your account that you have selected and they will also have the power to delete it forever.