Google changes in the Play Store and now allows access to alternative payment methods

Google has announced that it will allow the use of alternative payment methods in the Play Store, its store of applications, games, books and movies.

It will be on a trial basis at first and will be limited to a very small number of developers, starting by Spotify.

as explained mountain viewthe pilot program called Faction at the User’s Choice, pwill allow the public to choose how to pay for a purchase from the application.

Therefore, they can choose a payment gateway that Google always offers or take advantage of a third-party option.

This way, The Play Store will expand to other countries what is already available in Korea.

It must be remembered that last year the call was approved anti google law, that forced the company (already Manzana) to offer alternative payment methods in their app stores.

What Google is currently proposing can be seen as a nod to regulators, given the mounting pressure in different parts of the world. However, the various payment details selected by the user have not yet been revealed; among them, the exact date of the launch and the changes related to the payment of commissions.

As mentioned above, details about the addition of alternative payment methods on the Play Store are still unknown. While Google confirmed to TechCrunch that developers will continue to pay a commission no matter how many times they use a third party payment gateway, no specific percentage was mentioned.

Like other app and digital content stores, Mountain View’s market share could reach 30%. However, last year, Californians announced they would receive a 15% cut on app sales and subscriptions. Now it will be necessary to see how much more it is reduced for the implementation of other payment options; in South Korea, the decrease did not exceed 4%, according to the aforementioned report.

Bringing alternative payment methods to the Play Store will take a few months, Spotify explained. The engineers of streaming service will work together with Google in the first phase of this pilot program. We anticipate launching the first iteration of User Choice Billing later this year.

It remains to be seen if Apple will take the initiative and make the same decision for the future. While the people of Cupertino have been ordered to allow third-party payment platforms on the App Store, nothing has changed.

It should be noted that the company allowed developers to report workarounds, but did not apply them to their apps. Meanwhile, Paddle continued to generate interest as a potential competitor to Apple’s system; According to its CEO, they have added more than 1,500 developers, while it has not yet started operations.

Why Google has chosen Spotify as its first ally

The inclusion of alternative payment methods in the Play Store is a move that many companies should have waited for a long time, toAlthough perhaps none is as expressive on the subject as Spotify. In fact, the popular streaming platform music and podcast has also publicly negotiated with Apple over its policies around app store.

According to Google, Spotify will allow users to buy their subscriptions and choose how to pay for them, either through the Play Store or the service’s own method. The idea is that this capacity reaches the 184 countries where Spotify Premium is available, Although the process will be gradual.

“As one of the world’s largest subscription developers with a global footprint and integrations across a wide range of device form factors, they are a natural first partner. Together, we will work to innovate how consumers make in-app purchases, deliver engaging experiences across multiple devices, and bring more consumers to the Android platform.” Google explained about the alliance with Spotify.

From the streaming service too raise hopes with the appearance of alternative payment methods in the Play Store. “Spotify has publicly advocated for platform fairness and expanded payment options, among other things, because fair and open platforms enable better experiences for consumers and enable developers to grow and prosper; when this happens, everyone wins”, they guarantee.

