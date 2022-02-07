Google Chrome changes icon! Here are all the differences between before and after

Google Chrome as a web browser came way back in 2008 and since then we have seen how its use has been increasingly growing and how in a very short time it has become the most used by users ever. Over the years it has seen many changes and not only on a functional level but also and above all on a graphic level with an interface that has adapted to the system. In all this we must also consider the appearance of the icon that has always had a fundamental importance in Google software.

Today the Mountain View company has decided to change the connotations of the latter by proposing some small differences capable, however, of making us understand the ever-careful evolution of Google in the design of its products.

Google Chrome: here’s how the icon changes graphically

At the beginning, his graphics could only be reflected in what was the material and three-dimensional aspect of fashion in the period. The will in that case was to imitate reality with so much three-dimensionality and above all with so many details capable of make the google chrome icon real too. We then moved on to what it took the name of Material Design and which has led to a sea change in the graphics of its services and products in Google.

Some of you might have noticed a new icon in Chrome’s Canary update today. Yes! we’re refreshing Chrome’s brand icons for the first time in 8 years. The new icons will start to appear across your devices soon. pic.twitter.com/aaaRRzFLI1 – Elvin 🌈 (@ elvin_not_11) February 4, 2022

And it really is with the Material Design that Google has decided to completely change its icon flattening it and making it more in step with the times. Since then the Google Chrome icon has remained virtually the same with very few graphical changes. Until today with the introduction of Android 12 on smartphones and with the arrival of the new Material You that is a Google graphic style even more marked than before and even more in Google style.

And here then is the change of the Google Chrome icon as well which, we anticipate, does not affect the graphics already seen up to now, but with a closer look at the details you will certainly be able to see the differences that led the Mountain View graphics to the graphic change.

But what really changes about the Google Chrome icon? Meanwhile, the proportions of the elements that make up the icon itself change a bit. The shadows that until now were present even if in a very light way now disappear completely. The colors become even stronger with an even more marked reduction of shades in the transition between colors. And then the circle in the blue center gets bigger in size.