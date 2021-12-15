Tech

Google Chrome, emergency update for a flaw already exploited

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 47 1 minute read

Google released the browser Chrome in version 96.0.4664.110 for Windows, Mac and Linux. The new version does not introduce new features, but solves one “zero day” vulnerability, so already exploited by the bad guys, and therefore very strict. “Google is aware of reports that an exploit for CVE-2021-4102 is in circulation,” reads a public security bulletin from the company.

The browser, as known, it updates periodically automatically, but in these cases it is better to take matters into your own hands forcing the update immediately, which is very easy by going to the Chrome menu (the three points at the top right) -> Help -> About Google Chrome. The browser checks for news and updates itself after restarting.

The fixed “zero day” flaw, traced as CVE-2021-4102, was reported to Google by an anonymous security researcher and originates from a Use-After-Free (UAF) vulnerability (misuse of memory) in the V8 JavaScript engine.

Exploits like these are common and allow attackers to execute arbitrary code, thus allowing for the potential theft of sensitive data. The bug fixed the seventeenth “zero day” of the year for Google Chrome, which teaches us how it is often preferable not only to immediately adopt the updates proposed by the software, but also to be a little proactive, verifying firsthand the existence of updates for the programs we make extensive use of.

-21%

realme Pad, 4GB + 64GB (up to 1TB), 2K Display WUXGA + 10.4 “, Quad Speakers Dolby, MTK Helio G80, 7100mAh Mega Battery, Quick Charge 18W, Metallic Body, 6.9 mm Ultra Slim Design, Android11, WIFI, Gray

197.00 Buy now

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?
GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 47 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Pokémon Diamond / Pearl is in first position, Switch defeats the competitors – Nerd4.life

2 weeks ago

Uncharted is ready to launch on PS5 (and has a monstrous weight)

6 days ago

Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice takes an unexpected next-gen leap

4 weeks ago

no more delays, it’s official – Nerd4.life

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button