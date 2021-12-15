Google Chrome is ready to offer you unprecedented performance on Windows

Google and Microsoft are working hard to limit the use of Chromium browser resources by the tabs in the background, for example by limiting the execution of JavaScript and managing to reduce the load on the GPU and CPU by Chromium-based browsers (such as Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge), thus preserving resources for the tabs in use.

The solution currently in use put the cards not in use in “stand-by”, but it didn’t deal with any windows that were minimized or moved off-screen. Google’s new approach will aim to determine which windows are visible and which are not, thereby limiting the resources used by the browser. The project called “Native Windows Occlusion”Will treat non-visible windows exactly as it did up to now for the background tabs of a single Chrome window, determining which window is visible and in use and which is not.

The most attentive of you will remember that this is not really new: Google started working on it more than three years ago, but the possible compatibility problems with virtual desktops and multi-monitor setups have slowed development, with Google aware of the criticism of its browser for the excessive use of hardware resources, it preferred to direct the work towards other optimizations. Now, however, thanks also to the collaboration with Microsoft which actively participates in the development of Chromium, the functionality finally arrives on users’ PCs.

According to Google, thanks to the use of “Native Windows Occlusion” Chrome is now faster to open by about 25%, video memory usage, on the other hand, is 3% lower with the GPU having to render 20% fewer frames, with a 4.5% increase in rendering stability. If you want to learn more about the functioning of the new Chrome technology, we refer you to the post on the official blog.