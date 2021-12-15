Google Chrome, new zero-day alarm: download the update immediately

A new security flaw in the browser, but Google has already released the patch: fix it and install the new version immediately.

Play yet another security alert for Google Chrome. An anonymous researcher found one zero-day vulnerability which, according to the web giant itself, would have already been exploited by malicious people. Considering that such a flaw could allow a hacker to execute code remotely, the update was promptly released and obviously must be installed immediately. The procedure to follow is elementary and immediate, so if your machine hasn’t already been hit by an attack, you can restore security in just a few clicks.

The zero-day in question has been renamed CVE-2021-4102. It goes without saying that the update does not include any changes to the application compared to last week’s update. This is the seventeenth time in the calendar year 2021 in which Google is forced to run for cover to counter a threat to Chrome’s security. The statement released by Mountain View is not unbalanced, confirming only the existence of an “exploit for CVE-2021-4102 is online” (“in the wild”). Let’s see what it consists of and above all how to update the software.

Here’s how to secure your Google Chrome

An anonymous cyber security expert found the bug. In this case, a memory error Use-After-Free, quite typical when browsers are attacked, perpetrated against the V8, the engine JavaScript developed specifically (but not only) for Google Chrome. Via a bug Use-After-Free, a hacker has the ability to execute arbitrary code remotely and get access to the infected machine bypassing the privacy sandbox of the popular browser.

As mentioned, plugging the leak is child’s play. Google promptly made the fix available to users. Indeed, it is likely that once Chrome is open you find yourself there notification highlighted in the upper right corner of the window. If this is not the case, just access the Settings of the program, marked by the icon of the three superimposed dots always at the top right. Scroll down the drop-down menu that opens and select the item Guide (“Help” for those who have set the English language) and then the option “About Google Chrome” (“About Google Chrome”). The latter will automatically launch the search for the new update, that is the build marked with the number 96.0.4664.110, available for Windows, Mac and Linux.