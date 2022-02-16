Google Chrome OS Flex turns old PCs and Macs into Chromebooks (for free)

Google He released Chrome OS Flexa way to turn old Windows and Mac devices into Chromebooks replacing its operating system. A solution that breathes new life into hardware that would otherwise lie in the closet or end up in landfills. Chrome OS is a lightweight, browser-based operating system, making it easy to use.

The Mountain View house claims that Chrome OS Flex is currently an “early access” and “unstable” project, so newbies would do well to steer clear of it. The potential of this project appears quite interesting: to convert old PCs to children for distance learning or to relatives who need a system to browse, check e-mails and do little else.

Chrome OS Flex is reachable from this site, although you will have to register with an email to receive download instructions. Google’s goal with Chrome OS Flex appears to be twofold: on the one hand, to allow more people to experience Chrome OS and then maybe, in the future, buy a Chromebook. On the other hand, it allows companies and schools to evaluate the operating system, also because a “fleet” of Chrome OS Flex systems can be managed through Chrome Enterprise Upgrade.

Compared to Chrome OS, however, there are limitations: Chrome OS Flex does not support android apps or google play store, nor Parallels Desktop to start Windows virtual machines. Also, support for the Linux development environment “depends on the specific model”. Finally, it does not support ARM devices, but only with Intel and AMD CPUs. Further information can be found here.

Chrome OS Flex is not purely an internal job for the US company: at the end of 2020 Google bought Neverware, a company that had made a name for itself by creating a product called CloudReady which allowed individuals or companies to turn old PCs and Macs into Chrome OS devices.

Google, in fact, describes CloudReady as an older version of Chrome OS Flex. “Google will automatically upgrade CloudReady devices to Chrome OS Flex when this is stable.” For now Chrome OS Flex it does not offer all the features of CloudReady, for example it does not allow some features such as command line access via shell. Google also warns that using Chrome OS Flex on an older PC you may have problems with some functions of the keyboard, which is designed for another operating system.

Google Chrome OS Flex installation requires a USB stick with 8 GB or more of free space. PCs must have at least 4GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. As for the CPU, a 64-bit solution from Intel or AMD is required, so the choice is huge. But be careful, as regards the GPU it is good to know that the integrated Intel GMA 500, 600, 3600 and 3650 solutions do not meet the performance standards of Chrome OS.

Furthermore, the operating system can also be booted from a USB stick or launched via network installation by an IT department. Google has published a list of certified models, reporting which ones are certified, which ones will be and which ones may have minor problems.