Google convicted of infringing some Sonos patents. Google Home Sales at Risk?

The legal dispute has been going on since 2020, the year in which Are S he had decided to bring to court Google for theinfringement by the Mountain View giant of some patents.

The US court has now agreed to Sonos, issuing an order to ban the import of the offending products. We are talking about important products in the range, such as the smart speakers of the series Google Home, the phones Pixel and also the devices Chromecast. As they are produced in China, the import ban should prevent Google from letting the products into US territory for later domestic release, but it seems Google has already found a loophole.

In particular, the patents at the center of the legal dispute are those that cover functions related towireless pairing between different devices and to possibility to manage the volume of the different speakers in a coordinated way for the whole group or independently.

A Google spokesperson has already made it known that the prohibition of import issued by the ITC will not impact sales of products on the US market, as alternative designs that do not infringe patents are already possible. Put simply, Google can simply disable the offending functions (for example the ability to control the volume of other devices from a single device) and sell products that do not actually infringe patents.

Eddie Lazarus, Sonos Chief Legal Officer, released the following statement:

“We appreciate that the ITC has definitively validated the five Sonos patents at issue in this case and ruled unequivocally that Google infringes all five. That is an across the board win that is surpassingly rare in patent cases and underscores the strength of Sonos’s extensive patent portfolio and the hollowness of Google’s denials of copying. These Sonos patents cover Sonos’ groundbreaking invention of extremely popular home audio features, including the set up for controlling home audio systems, the synchronization of multiple speakers, the independent volume control of different speakers, and the stereo pairing of speakers. There is a possibility that Google will be able to degrade or eliminate product features in a way that circumvents the importation ban that the ITC has imposed. But while Google may sacrifice consumer experience in an attempt to circumvent this importation ban, its products will still infringe many dozens of Sonos patents, its wrongdoing will persist, and the damages owed Sonos will continue to accrue. Alternatively, Google can as other companies have already done pay a fair royalty for the technologies it has misappropriated. “

In summary, he concludes by saying that Google could simply, as other companies have done, pay royalties on Sonos patents and avoid penalizing their users with a downgrade of product features.

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!