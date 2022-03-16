Google could advance the launch of the Pixel 7 in 2022, with changes to its screens

Display Supply Chain Consultants already anticipates the panel orders that Google has signed for its Pixel 7, with 6.3 inches for the economic model and another 6.7-inch LTPO that will mount the ‘Pro’ version.

Is not that Google has been an example of the best distribution with its latest Pixel smartphones, which They were presented as always after the summer of 2021 but they arrived in Europe recently, months later and when their competitiveness is already enormously low compared to other more efficient options.

In any case, it may be that the Mountain View giant changes the paradigm in 2022 and yes take your range a little more seriously made by Google of Android smartphonesWell, as the popular Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, tells us, something is changing at least in the provision of components for the hypothetical Pixel 7.

In fact it is that the leaks of these seventh generation Pixels have started tremendously soonanticipating the design of both the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 7, including rumors about integrated cameras under the screen and other less credible aspects.

Ross Young anticipates that Google is already committing screen orders for its Pixel 7, with reception dated for a month earlier than in 2021 and slight changes in diagonal in the cheapest model.

Hearing that the Pixel 7 will shrink from 6.4″ to 6.3″. Pixel 7 Pro will remain 6.7″. Panel shipments to start 1 month earlier this year, from May. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) March 15, 2022

This will be the Pixel 7 Pro: the design of the next Google smartphone is filtered

Regarding the details that Ross Young told us, it seems that Google could slightly change the size of the cheaper Pixel 7from 6.4 inches to a new 6.3-inch panel that would already be in production, and that would obviously allow the dimensions of the set to be kept almost unchanged.

In the case of Pixel 7Prothe panel commissioned this year is exactly the same as in 2021, with 6.7 inches and LTPO technology to handle the refresh rate from 1 hertz to 120 Hz.

Regarding the launch, it is too early to talk yet, although it does not seem that Google wants to wait this year until October, because the committed panels will be received in Mountain View in May with an advance of one month regarding the production of the models of the Pixel 6 family.

This can only mean two things, either that the Pixel 7 will be significantly anticipatedor what Google this year plans to expand production so that the launch is more global and more homogeneous in the main markets.

The design of the Google Pixel 7 can also be seen in leaked images

Related topics: google-pixel

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!