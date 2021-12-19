Google Drive: The new rules could erase your data

There are many cloud services that through a subscription, free or paid, keep our files in such a way as to store them safely and without the fear of losing them due to the breakage of a physical disk rather than its loss.

One of the most used, especially in the West, is Google Drive which is about to impose new conditions of use. These, as the case may be, will limit the use of files in your cloud space. But not only because, in some situations, those who do not comply with the new rules will be blocked.

If someone is identified, the algorithm will mark it according to a precise pattern and will notify it only and exclusively to the owner.

For example, restrictions may prevent you from sharing certain files with other users. Google said this set of new rules will help order the transition between virtual spaces and block potentially dangerous files. In a nutshell, they could even be eliminated and in the event of a serious violation of the rules expel the user from using the services Google Workspace.

But what are the files that will enter Google’s viewfinder? Malware, documents that incite hatred, files that represent sexually explicit content and, of course, dangerous material that poses a danger to children.

Being an algorithm, if the user deems that his files have been deleted, limited by mistake or that they have nothing to do with him, Google will provide a service where these will be marked and sent to the control servers. Here they will be analyzed by real people who will decide the outcome.

In short, the largest search engine company wants to increase the level of account security, starting to keep the related Google Drive spaces tidy and report potentially dangerous files.