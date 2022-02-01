Google ecosystem, among the novelties of February improvements for games and security

To keep an Android device safe, patches are not enough, which Google releases punctually every month – those of February, however, are already on the way, or already arrived in the case of some Samsungs. It is necessary that too other central elements in the Google ecosystem are up to date regularly, such as the Play Store app or Google Play Services.
For some time in Mountain View they have split the process into two strands, allowing these two elements to be updated independently of the monthly patches, probably also to overcome the slowness (or lack, in some cases) of the support of some manufacturers. Thus Play Store, Play Services and other components are enriched with useful fixes to increase security and functional news also a February. Here is the list of changes communicated by Google.
NEW FEBRUARY 2021 FOR THE GOOGLE ECOSYSTEM
- Critical Fixes:
- bug fixes to device connectivity, developer services, security and emergency, system management and diagnostics, and utility related services
- Google Play Store:
- improvements to the function Play-as-you-download so as to allow users to start playing while downloading the app
- new features to help you discover the apps and games you love
- optimizations for faster and more reliable downloads and installations
- new features for the Play Pass and Play Points programs
- improvements to Google Play billing
- improvements to Play Protect to increase device protection
- various performance optimizations, bug fixes, and improvements for security, stability and accessibility
- System Management:
- updates to system management services to improve device connectivity, network usage, stability, security and upgradeability
- Developer Services:
- new features for those who develop apps for Google and for third parties: ad support, accessibility, analytics and diagnostics, and processes related to machine learning and artificial intelligence
INSTALL UPDATES
There is not no manual installation procedures because, as Google explains on the support pages, system updates are installed automatically by default. The user can change preferences for automatic updates by:
- Settings
- Other (button with the three dots stacked vertically)
- System service updates
Google reminds you that by disabling system service updates “Updates from non-Google sources, such as from a device manufacturer or carrier, or updates to your apps via Play Store settings are not disabled.” It also specifies that “Google can update system services even with automatic updates turned off to solve serious safety problems or to comply with legal obligations “.