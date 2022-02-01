Google ecosystem, among the novelties of February improvements for games and security

To keep an Android device safe, patches are not enough, which Google releases punctually every month – those of February, however, are already on the way, or already arrived in the case of some Samsungs. It is necessary that too other central elements in the Google ecosystem are up to date regularly, such as the Play Store app or Google Play Services.

For some time in Mountain View they have split the process into two strands, allowing these two elements to be updated independently of the monthly patches, probably also to overcome the slowness (or lack, in some cases) of the support of some manufacturers. Thus Play Store, Play Services and other components are enriched with useful fixes to increase security and functional news also a February. Here is the list of changes communicated by Google.