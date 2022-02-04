Google entrusts Chromebook repairs to students

The battles for the recognition of Right to Repair (Right to Repair) are starting to shake things up and this morning Google, through the channels Google for Educationannounced the launch of a repair program meant to help schools to put Chromebooks back in place directly and how learning opportunities for students interested in the world of information technology.

Chromebook Repair Program in Schools: Sustainability and Learning

According to the numbers issued by the Mountain View house on Twitterare well 50 million students and educators around the world to rely on Chromebooks. The new in-house repair programs for school realities – says Google – are born to also combine the needs of sustainability And speed of intervention. Thanks to these programs, moreover, many students will have the opportunity to “get their hands dirty” and to learn valuable computer skills directly in the field.

As for the speech of the sustainabilitya study commissioned by Big G and mentioned in the presentation of this new initiative – the words come from the VP of Chrome OS John Solomon – highlights how the production partners chosen by Mountain View build the necessary hardware by consuming the 46 percent less energy compared to the competition. Solomon himself stated that Google has “worked with these same partners to make Chromebook components interchangeable, reusable, and safely disposable“.

In another post Racha SlaouiProduct Manager for Chrome OS, focuses on the next generation of Chromebooks for the world educationfor which a dedicated website was created with the aim of helping schools to identify the best models for their needs.

To be honest, many of the models listed on the aforementioned website are not exactly new, for example the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is a model from last year, while the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook does not bring particularly relevant news. Hardware aside, however, recent Chromebooks should be quiet on the software supportwith eight years of guaranteed Chrome OS security updates.

However, the hardware issue should not be underestimated, the support of which is still left to the manufacturers, together with the decisions regarding the warranty in the event of self-made repairs. At the bottom of the dedicated page, in fact, Big G puts his hands on with some precise ones caveat to interested users:

Before proceeding with any self-repair, we recommend that you carefully review the warranty and terms of sale of your device. Information regarding devices, components and repairs is provided by third party manufacturers and Google does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information, nor make any representations or warranties regarding such information. Google is not responsible for the content of third party websites or information.

Please be aware that any self-repair could void the OEM warranty.

Before opening any electronic device, always search for adequate safety protocols and take the necessary precautions.

Chromebook: Google for Education

THE Chromebook they are an extremely precious asset for Google, which has been betting very strongly on the world for years education (in 2018 it seems to have held 60 percent of the market share). During the pandemic, thanks to the use of smart working and remote learning, sales of Chromebooks skyrocketed: OEMs sold a total of 30 million in 2020.

In more recent times Big G has had to contend with the attempt to Microsoft to have their say with Surface Laptop SE, an easy-to-implement economic alternative for all the realities not yet switched to the G Suite. This without forgetting the Apple alternative: the basic iPad would also be interesting at an economic level, if it were not for the fact that to add everything you need (cover, keyboard and so on) you arrive in a very different price range.

Speaking of Apple and Microsoft, however, after the FTC had given the producers a resounding wash of the head on the Right to Repair (Right to Repair), both had already received answers: Apple has launched the Self Service Repair program, from Redmond for now only promises have arrived. In short, Google has chosen a good time to launch its initiative.

