Google follows Apple… in its own way » Enrique Dans

The Wall Street Journal collects in an article, «Google plans to curtail cross-app tracking on Android phones«Alphabet’s plans to provide Android with a privacy protection system between applications clearly inspired by the one that Apple presented in April 2021, and which has ultimately caused huge losses to companies like Facebook, which built a good part of its business based on what they could find out by spying on their users.

When Apple launched its Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT), which left it up to users to accept or not that a apps specifically track your activity on other apps and web pages, it was found that, by pure logic, these users rejected in a vast majority, 96%, being the object of this monitoring (thanks to which they did not gain anything more than being harassed by advertisements that generated a real sensation to be watched at all times). This meant that, practically overnight, a very high percentage of iOS users stopped sending a large amount of data to Facebook, and therefore, the campaigns carried out on their network lost much of their effectiveness. especially in countries like Japan, the United States, Australia or the United Kingdom where iOS is the predominant operating system.

What happens with the movements of Apple? That their importance is not restricted to what Apple does or does not do, but rather that they become in many cases a trend for the entire industry. And so, Alphabet could not allow its operating system, Android, the most important in the world, to become the one that, in contrast to the second, iOS, continues to allow its users to be spied on between different applications and pages. The response and the development of a similar system was simply a matter of time.

Alphabet, yes, does things in a completely different way from how Apple proposes them: it takes a long time to make the changes, a period of two years during which it perfectly accepts that Android users continue to be miserably spied on, and take a completely consensual approach on how to bring about changes. That, to a certain extent, will prevent the announcement from becoming another slap in the face of Mark Zuckerberg and a further drop in its shares, but it will take much longer for its users to feel protected, and potentially, the regulation of this type of publicity can anticipate the changes that Alphabet makes, which could result in the obligation to have to anticipate those changes or even in possible fines for the company. What is clear is that, in the medium term, Facebook is going to have a hard time: it is what it takes to build your business on platforms managed by other companies, and what explains Zuckerberg’s obsession with turning towards the metaverse and trying to build it, in turn, in the form of its own platform on which to make decisions.

Things are changing, and that a company like Google, which lives precisely on what it lives, is forced to introduce changes in its ecosystem to protect the privacy of its users, clearly demonstrates this. In not many years, the practices that companies used to spy on us and be able to shoot ultra-segmented ads that took into account what we had done, the pages we had visited or the photos we had uploaded will be seen as a real aberration, like the product of a time in which we live in a kind of wild west in which our privacy was available to anyone.