Google Glass, the team for the return of glasses is formed – Hi-tech

In the race to augmented reality, which will be an integral part of the metaverse on which many tech greats are working, Google wants to do its part. The company of the Alphabet group would be developing a new operating system for wearable devices, closely connected to an upcoming version of Google Glass. The first edition of the futuristic goggles was launched in 2013, without ever meeting the hoped-for commercial success.

Google has hired Mark Lucovsky, an industry veteran who previously worked at Microsoft and Facebook, to lead the efforts in building the augmented reality system.

Among other companies, analysts say they are confident that Apple will launch a viewer for mixed reality as early as next year while yesterday Oppo confirmed the arrival, within the first quarter of 2022 but only in China, of its Air Glass. Google has published new job advertisements related to augmented reality.

"We are focused on making computing immersive and accessible to many people via mobile devices. We want to create compelling AR experiences on custom hardware and platforms," ​​reads an announcement. In other personnel searches, we talk about developers specialized in cameras and hardware, also aimed at creating a real-time operating system, called RTOS, essential for receiving live information and notifications through augmented reality devices. While most of the professionals will be part of Google's teams in the United States, others will have to work at the giant's headquarters in Waterloo, Canada, probably together with the team of North, a company specializing in AR, acquired by Big G in June 2020.