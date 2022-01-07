Google has infringed five Sonos patents and can no longer sell devices that use them

The United States federal agency International Trade Commission (ITC) has ruled that Google is infringing five Sonos patents involving smart speakers, therefore, prohibited the import and sale of certain audio players and controllers, their components and products based on infringing patents.

The final ruling came to life from Sonos’s 2020 indictment that, starting in 2013, Google stole technologies from Sonos to build the Google Home speaker range, then Nest, and Pixel phones.

The five stolen patents overall concern the synchronization of multiple devices on a network and their initial configuration and, above all for the impact on usability, the ability to adjust the volume of multiple devices simultaneously on the same network.

It is not yet clear how and if the ruling could lead to the cessation of the sale of the affected smart devices, however Google told The Verge that “the International Trade Commission has already approved Google’s workarounds for each of the five patents“. It means that Google has introduced workarounds to Sonos patents to continue to operate and sell the products involved.

Google also said that customers will not experience any disruption to services due to the ITC ruling, effective January 6, and in any case Google has 60 days to implement the changes before a ban actually goes into effect.

But something is already changing



However, in a post on the Nest Community blog dated January 6, Google let users know that “due to a recent legal ruling it is making some changes to the way devices are set up and the way the Speaker Group functionality will operate in the future.”The changes will affect adjust the volume in a speaker group in the Google Home app, by voice with the Google Assistant, or directly in Nest Hub.

He then said that to adjust the volume of the speaker groups you will have to do it for each speaker individuallyinstead of using the group volume controller. Also, you will no longer be able to change the speaker group volume using the phone’s physical volume button.

In an unclear way, however, he also communicated that “most speaker assemblies should continue to work as expected, unless you have a speaker assembly containing other brands of Cast-based devices, such as JBL or Lenovo, which then must be version 1.52.272222 or higher of the Cast firmware.“

With the “functioning as expected” reported by Google it is therefore not clear whether most of the loudspeaker groups will continue to operate without the new limitations, nor is it clear what is meant by “most”.

He also specified that a small group of users will need to use the ‘Device Utility app’ (DUA) to complete product installation and updates. You could then receive a request to download the DUA app, but even in this case it is not clear which “small group of users” is concerned, nor where and how this request will arrive. These doubts are also arising in user responses to the blog post.