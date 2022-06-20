Google hijacks Drake song to poke fun at Apple

It’s a new symbolic and humorous push. Google took advantage of the success of singer Drake’s new album to chamber Apple. Indeed, one of his songs is titled “Texts Go Green”. This is a direct reference to the fact that messages sent by Android users on iPhone are presented in the form of green bubbles because the Cupertino company has not adopted the RCS format present on Android.

Will Apple adopt the RCS format on the iPhone?

#TextsGoGreen hit us different, that’s why we had to drop this unofficial lyric explainer video #GetTheMessage 💚😏 pic.twitter.com/dPxt9yZjCG —Android (@Android) June 18, 2022

Riding on the occasion, the Android team released a 38-second video that speaks directly to Apple. All using the voice of Google’s voice assistant. Here is their message:

The Android team thinks Drake’s new song “Texts Go Green” is a real hit. It refers to the phenomenon that occurs when an iPhone user is blocked. Or try texting someone who doesn’t have an iPhone. Either way, it’s pretty tough. If only a super talented team of engineers at Apple could solve this problem. Because it’s a problem that only Apple can solve. They just have to adopt RCS, actually. It would make texting safer too. I say it like that. Awesome trail, though.

As our colleagues from 9to5Google, the RCS format would indeed allow better quality images and videos, the input indicator, or the acknowledgment functionality. For the time being, Apple has not responded and during the last WWDC, there was no question of it either.

However, this could end up happening, the Apple brand has already evolved in the past on these issues of compatibility with the Android ecosystem. Since iOS 15, for example, it is possible to let Android and Windows users join FaceTime calls.