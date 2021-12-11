Google Home is even more useful with this novelty

The new version of the application Google Home is enriched with a feature that many Android users will remember having used in the past thanks to another app: we refer to the possibility of transforming the smartphone into a sort of real remote control for devices Android TV.

This is a feature we covered last month and that with the version 2.47.1.10 introduces new options and becomes a little more complete, allowing users to manage the Android TV device from their phone.

With Google Home, your smartphone becomes a remote control for Android TV

Once the Google Home app has been launched and the Android TV device has been chosen, the user can continue to take advantage of the control system based on the sliding interface or opt for the new D-pad system.

In the latter case, you will be faced with a minimalist interface with few options which, however, should guarantee an overall pleasant and complete experience.

In particular, below the D-pad are the keys to go back, go to the main screen, activate Google Assistant, mute the Android TV device, raise and lower the playback volume.

Recall that in recent months the Mountain View giant has decided to move the remote control functions of Android TV devices from the special Remote Control app (which has also been removed from the Google Play Store), implementing them in the Google TV app. The choice to bring this functionality now also within the Google Home app can only please users who want to manage all their devices from a single application.

It is currently unclear whether this interface with D-pad controls is already available to all users or whether it is still in the release phase. In any case, you can download version 2.47.1.10 of the application from APK Mirror (here you will find the dedicated page) or from the Google Play Store through the following badge: