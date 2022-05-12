Google I/O 2022: All Pixel products through 2023

Google has a peculiarity with its hardware division focused on mobility, renamed for years as “Pixel”. While they are never best sellers in every category, they are always flashy, feature-packed products that generate interest. At the I/O 2022 event, they have decided to publish without hesitation what awaits us in hardware, and the list includes several teams.

It has been Rick Osrterloh, Senior VP of devices and services at Google, who has announced the availability of new products under the Pixel name and that open new categories in the firm’s catalogue.

“From smart phones and watches to tablets and laptops – our daily lives can be filled with so many devices and managing them should be easy,” mentions Osterloh. “Today at I/O, I shared several important updates to our hardware portfolio that lay the groundwork for creating a family of devices that not only work better together, but work together for you.”

This new line of equipment, yet to be introduced, focuses on ambient computing to interact in the background without disturbing the continuity of user experiences. “This is all made possible by the cross-device work of the Android team combined with our work to bring cutting-edge AI research and useful software and services to our devices. And of course, we always tightly embed powerful data security right into our hardware.” adds Google’s hardware chief.

New Pixel Buds Pro – July 2022

With the Pixel Buds Pro, Google is trying to get into the difficult TWS market with its own ecosystem tools, giving this segment powerful added value. However, it is not enough if they do not include the benefits of the “Pro” category, and that is the need that the Mountain View giant wants to cover.

“Noise cancellation is a technical challenge because it must be smart enough to account for noise across a broad spectrum of frequencies, and powerful enough at low levels,” Osterloh said in his presentation. This equipment has a six-core processor to execute these sound engineering algorithms, in addition to processing all external sound with minimal latency.

In this edition, in addition to ambient sound, Google adds Spatial Audio and support for various audio sources to take advantage of this feature, especially since Google offers up to 7 hours of listening with active cancellation, and that should count a charge from the case.

Other features include the ability to track the location of these Buds, even if you only lost one. In addition, it includes multi-device pairing under Fast Pair technology, allowing the transfer of the phone to a PC or any other peripheral. The kit will be priced at $199 and will be available for pre-order starting July 21. The sale will start on July 28.

New Pixel Watch – Late 2022

Its official launch was expected at this I/O, but Google decided to move it to the presentation event of the new Pixel 7 line, to be presented between October and December 2022. This new watch, worked in conjunction with the Fitbit sub-brand – and surely Samsung in some parts of the design and performance – we find the options for navigation, pairing and use of devices at home that we always have in Android, but now moved to something more portable and simple to access.

This device will also have the latest version of Wallet synced with the phone, as well as direct access to the Google Assistant. There is no final price for this product, but its availability will be announced together with the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in late 2022.

New Pixel Tablet – 2023

With the arrival of Android 12L, Google wants to give its variant of tablets a foundation. In fact, Osterloh mentioned in the Keynote that it is an important moment of acceptance of this format, precisely because of the Pandemic. The latest device promised by Google is the Pixel Tablet, a device built along the same lines as the Nest and the Pixel, but which integrates the company’s own functions.

There are no further details of this mysterious team, which represents Google’s return to the tablet market since 2019. Surely we will have to wait until I/= 2023 to know more about this product.