Google improved artificial intelligence by integrating more skin tones

The search engine will be nourished by a new color scale to include greater representativeness in the results

Google presented in the framework of annual I/O developer eventa new tool that aims to improve the results of your search engine so that they are more representative of the diversities.

Thus, for example, when looking for information on makeup, the system will return photos where you can see different faces with a variety of skin tones. This will make it easier for the user to find material that is relevant to their needs.

“In association with Harvard professor and sociologist Dr. Ellis Monk, we are launching a new skin tone scale designed to be more inclusive of the spectrum of skin tones we see in our society. Dr. Monk has been studying how skin tone and color affect people’s lives for more than 10 years.

Monk Skin Tone (MST) it is a 10-tone scale that will be incorporated into various Google products in the coming months. In turn, this tool was made available so that anyone can use it for the research and development of new products.

The search engine will show more relevant results

This scale represents a wider range of skin tones. “In our research, we found that a lot of times people feel like they’re lumped into racial categories, but there’s all this heterogeneity with ethnic and racial categories,” Dr. Monk explained.

Thus, it seeks to optimize the categorization methods so that the results are more representative and, therefore, more significant for users. This system will also serve to improve the information with which the training systems are trained. computer vision used to analyze and understand images.

In the past, the operation of some of these artificial intelligence systems has been questioned as they are considered unrepresentative for people with darker skin tones. Incorporating this new scale will bring together more diverse images that will eventually nurture those technologies and thus make them more inclusive.

The way in which the content is tagged is key for the search engine to show relevant results, highlighted from Google

in the browser

By adding this technology that will enhance the representation of diversity in the search engine, users will receive information that will be more useful and relevant to them.

In the future, we will incorporate the MST Scale to better detect and classify images to include a broader range of results, so that everyone can find what they are looking for.

In turn, in the coming months, Google will develop a standardized way of tagging web content. Thus, creators, brands and publishers will be able to use this new inclusive scheme to identify their content with attributes such as skin tone, hair color and hair texture.

On Google Photos

Real Tone Filters is on Google Photos

The company will also use the MST scale to improve Google Photos. Last year, an improved auto-optimization feature was introduced in partnership with professional imagers.

The novelty now comes in the form of a new set of Real Tone filters that are designed to work well on all skin tones and are evaluated using the MST Scale.

These new filters allow you to choose from a wider variety of looks to represent different styles. Real Tone filters will be rolling out to Google Photos on Android, iOS, and Web in the coming weeks.

Collaborative work

As mentioned above, the company openly released Monk Skin Tone Scale for others to use in their products. The idea, they say, is to learn together, receive feedback and promote more interdisciplinary research. With a view to achieving this objective, they invite those interested to join this initiative to enter here.

