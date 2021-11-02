Google is convinced of the new “Internet” panel of Android 12, more news is coming

The Material You of Android 12 has brought, among many new features, a new panel management of internet connections . Whether it’s Wi-Fi or data network. The new management mode allows you to switch between one type and another network, without making the switching off of the Wi-Fi module immediately accessible.

Android 12 was officially launched a few weeks ago by Google, but we have learned about it since the first Developer Preview. One of the novelties more obvious of Android 12 is the graphical interface.

This change can cause disorientation in android users, especially for those long standing who have always been accustomed to individual toggle dedicated to Wi-Fi networks and data networks. Google though she is very convinced of the choice she made and returned to defend it with a post on her official website.

According to Google studies, those who, in versions prior to Android 12, recurred to the use of data networks they did turning off completely the Wi-Fi module. This essentially happened when the Wi-Fi network it did not offer adequate performance. As a result the users they forgot to reactivate the Wi-Fi module when they were in the presence of better performing networks.

With the new management mode Google wants therefore avoid that users are left with only the data networks available when they don’t need it. The new panel in fact allows you to leave access the Wi-Fi module, so that it is ready to reconnect in the event that a new network with adequate performance is detected.

Google also has in mind of perfect such management in the next Pixel Feature Drop, or the usual software update with which Google distributes new features to its Pixel. This is expected to come in December and include the possibility of log into to the new “Internet” panel directly from the lock screen.

in the meantime let us know you too what do you think Android 12 and the new way to manage internet connections.