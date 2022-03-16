Google is not the work paradise that many people believe

During years, Google It has been considered as a labor paradise by many. People imagine that the search engine’s company has bright and fun offices, that its workers are the greatest experts in their field, that their salaries are stratospheric, and that the possibilities for advancement are endless. However this idyllic image has been blown up by a survey made to the global staff of Google, which has brought out the colors to its managers.

As Google prepares for most employees to return to the office after the pandemic, the company faces an increasingly disgruntled workforce regarding key issues such as remuneration and the possibility of achieving career goals.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet REUTERS/Yves Herman

Google’s annual employee surveys, internally called “googlegeist”, show that an increasing number of employees do not consider their salary ranges to be fair or competitive with what they could earn in a similar position elsewhere. They also question your company’s ability to execute.

The surveys were conducted in January and released to employees last week, TechStory reports. The lowest scores across the board were in compensation and execution. The highest scores were given to Google’s mission and values.

CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in a brief email announcing the results that the survey is “one of the most important ways” in which the company measures the taste of people for working in the company.

Employee retention and satisfaction are more important than ever for Google and other companies in the technology sector, as a record number of people in America are leaving their jobs and exploring new opportunities. Additionally, Google is about to start returning most of its employees to physical offices at least three days a week. After two years of working remotely due to the pandemic, Google is scheduled to reopen on April 4.

Dissatisfied with promotions

Only 46% of respondents say their total compensation is competitive compared to similar jobs at other companies. This represents a decrease of 12 points compared to the previous year. A slightly higher number, 56%, say that their remuneration is “fair and equitable”, which represents a decrease of eight points compared to the previous year. 64% of employees say that their performance is reflected in their salary, which represents a decrease of three points.

“We know that our employees have many choices about where to work, so we make sure they are paid very well,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement. “For this reason, we have always offered compensation above the market in terms of salary, equity, permissions and a set of benefits. Getting employee feedback is important, and we’ll continue to ensure we pay competitively everywhere our employees work and help them grow their careers at Google.”

Compensation is an issue that Google executives have been forced to address lately. At an all-employee meeting in December, Frank Wagner, Google’s vice president of compensation, responded to concerns about rising inflation and whether the company would provide any kind of raise. Wagner said that Google would not apply a general increase to match inflation.

Shortly after, in January 2021, it became known that Google was going to increase the salary of its 4 most important executives, precisely because of inflation. It is very likely that this news will set the spirits of the staff on fire.

Meanwhile, Alphabet’s revenue, google parent company, have continued to increase executives have received pay raises and the share price hit a record high in November before falling with the rest of the market.

Pichai continues to receive a favorable rating of 86% of employees in the survey. But some of the more specific questions about Pichai led to less flattering responses. As for their vision of what the company can be, 74% said Pichai inspires them, while the same number said his “decisions and strategies allow Google to do an excellent job.”

prabhakar raghavanwhich oversees key businesses including search, ads and commerce, noted in an internal email that 61% of employees feel capable of meeting career goals at the company and said, “There is work to be done. We have to make sure you are successful to the best of your abilities and continue to learn and grow in your careers here,” he wrote.

Highlighting a 7% decline in Google execution reviews, Raghavan said that “that means we have to pay more attention to removing red tape and ensure that we can act quickly when needed.”

In the cloud split, CEO Thomas Kurian also noted a decline in enforcement, saying in an email that there remains “barriers to decision making.”

Kurian’s unit faces similar problems as the parent company. Only 54% of cloud group employees say the promotion process is fair, a drop of two points from a year ago. Kurian said there is a “lack of criteria for promotions” and a “lack of transparency.”

