Google is using Drake’s new album to pressure Apple

Google does not hesitate to challenge other brands publicly to highlight certain problems, especially here with Apple, which is being attacked by Android’s Twitter account.

After having publicly lobbied recently on Apple’s refusal to adopt the RCS standard for its messages, Google is putting a layer back on it. This communication standard — “ Rich Communication Services” — is seen as the future of SMS/MMS by some Android manufacturers. It can now be adopted by any brand and that is the whole purpose of Google’s latest salvo, which surprisingly uses one of the songs from rapper Drake’s latest album to achieve its ends.

A charge assumed against Apple

The Canadian rapper’s recent album “Honestly, Nevermind » contains a track titledTexts Go Gree. This refers to the incompatibility of iMessage which causes messages sent from an iPhone to a smartphone from another manufacturer to appear green instead of blue.

Beyond aesthetics, this problem bothers Android users as much as iOS users, the latter fearing that they will not be able to take advantage of certain features when this color appears. This problem could be solved if Apple changes its protocol and that’s why Google is using this song here as an opportunity to bring this somewhat annoying issue to light again.

Apple, which already uses its own proprietary protocol, already allows its users to take advantage of some very useful features. These include sending large files, the ability to have read receipts, multi-grouping, etc. Things that the RCS standard also offers, but when it comes to communicating the two, that’s where things go a little wrong.

A real problem for the industry

Google is not at its first attempt. The company had already recently ironed a layer on stage during Google I/O 2022. Android had already tried to adapt in the past by offering solutions to circumvent the absence of this standard on iPhones. The firm had taken the lead, for example, by sending videos in the form of a Google Photos link or even reactions with emoji translated in the form of messages.

The current head of software development at Google, Hiroshi Lockheimer has even gone so far as to denounce Apple’s strategy, based according to him on social pressure and intimidation. A maneuver that he considers unworthy of a company that advocates human values ​​and fairness in its marketing.

No announcement has yet been made on the side of Apple, which does not seem to intend to change anything in this situation, which the company probably judges to be able to take advantage of. This year’s WWDC could have been an opportunity to discuss a future arrival of this standard at Apple. But that doesn’t seem to be happening anytime soon.

