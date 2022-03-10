Google just spent $5.4 billion on a cybersecurity company, why?

It is the second most expensive company that Google buys in its entire history, certifying the importance of cybersecurity so that Google Cloud can grow from differentiation.

It was probably the biggest candy in the cybersecurity industry, and maybe that’s why Both Google and Microsoft had long been negotiating the purchase of Mandianta reputable company in the sector that recently discovered and confirmed the impressive attack on SolarWinds, and finally will become part of portfolio of Mountain View Brands in a multi-million dollar deal.

In fact, it seems that Google has valued Mandiant’s assets very positively, because with these $5.4 billion we are before the second most expensive acquisition of the company in its entire historyjust as the colleagues at El Hacker told us a few days ago.

As it has transpired, Google’s idea was not so much to acquire Mandiant and its portfolios of applications and/or clients, but rather to stay with all know how and the experience of more than 900 security experts who worked in the company, and that very soon offer Google Cloud customers new security services and new threat detection methods.

This is precisely the real reason for the wasteful size in Mountain View, and that is that cybersecurity has surely become the biggest problem in the entire industry both on a personal and business level, being by extension an important line of business that Google now wants to exploit through the Cloud.

Not surprisingly, Mandiant’s experience with large companies and even some of the most important governments on the planet will make Google Cloud can grow in terms of cybersecurity with threat detection tools, heuristic intelligence, rapid response to attacks and much more.

It is therefore an essential movement for the Google Cloud service to grow, and it is that the Google option has experienced good figures in recent years but is still far from its main competition, which are Microsoft’s Azure platform or Amazon Web Services. Incorporate the Mandiant platform will allow Google to have exclusive cybersecurity servicesalso signed by a reputable company, to offer market differentiation of solutions cloud.

We will see what Google finally does and how it takes advantage of these synergies, but what is clear is that the Mandiant team, 18 years later, joins a giant that will welcome you with open arms, seeking to take advantage of its entire security catalog to give muscle to a service as popular as Google Cloud.

Now all that remains is for Google to convince the market that not all of its products are dying…

