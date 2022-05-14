Google launches Health Connect, which collects and routes health data to other apps

Debuts on the Play Store with early access a new Google app dedicated to health, Health Connect or Health connection – has been translated into our language in this way, but not yet on the Play Store where, even in Italy, there is the English name. This is not a duplicate of Google Fit, but rather an app that can be seen as a data aggregator, a bridge, if we want, that will exist and will try to put order between the various platforms of the different manufacturers.

Samsung Health, Leap Fitness, MyFitnessPal and Withings, in addition to the “obvious” Google Fit and Fitbit will be able to communicate with Health Connection in and out. Each compatible app – for now the ones listed above – will be able to write health data into Health Connect which in turn can write information about those apps. In this way, for exampleyou can transfer the measurements of a Withings ScanWatch Horizon to Samsung Health thanks to the “mediation” of Health Connection.