Google launches Ripple to bring small-scale radar technology to more devices and cars

Google took a CES 2022 opportunity to launch Ripple, an open standard of protocols for inserting radar capabilities into consumer devices. Companies such as Ford, Texas Instruments and Blumio have already joined forces to produce blood sensors.

CES is the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) Ripple Hosting Currently, with the goal of “enabling hardware / software interoperability and accelerating the growth of generic consumer radar applications.”

