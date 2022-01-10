Google launches Ripple to bring small-scale radar technology to more devices and cars

Google took a CES 2022 opportunity to launch Ripple, an open standard of protocols for inserting radar capabilities into consumer devices. Companies such as Ford, Texas Instruments and Blumio have already joined forces to produce blood sensors.

CES is the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) Ripple Hosting Currently, with the goal of “enabling hardware / software interoperability and accelerating the growth of generic consumer radar applications.”

As noted by 9to5Google, this initiative comes from Google’s Advanced Technologies and Projects (ATAP) group, which was previously responsible for Project Soli, Google’s integrated miniature radar technology. Pixel 4e Pixel 4 XL, and the second generation Nest Hub.

ripple effect

These Google tools showed some uses of radar components: detecting hand gestures over a phone, for example, and tracking your movements while you sleep without the need for a wearable device. However, even within the Google family of devices, the technology has not been widely adopted.

Ripple is expected to facilitate the involvement of other software manufacturers and developers, and semiconductor manufacturers Infineon and NXP have also signed up for the project. It remains to be seen how long it will be before we see new hardware as a result of Ripple.

“Ripple will launch useful innovations that will benefit everyone”, Evan Bobrev said, director of engineering and technical projects at Google ATAP. “General purpose radar is a key emerging technology for solving critical use cases in a way that respects privacy.”

Analysis: Radar is more useful than you might think

If you’ve ever used a Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL, you’ll know that the motion detection radar unit they include can be very useful, not only for recognizing gestures, but also for detecting when a device is being moved and when it is about to be captured (devices can become The alarm is quieter when you reach out to turn it off, for example).

Despite that, Google hasn’t included the same features in the Pixel 5 or Pixel 6 phones. They’re still investing in technology for the long term. Radar sensors have made it to the latest version of the Nest Hub, allowing it to monitor your sleep from the side of the bed.

Ripple’s team suggests potential applications including non-invasive wellness monitoring, occupancy detection in buildings, human activity recognition (for everything from exercise monitoring to fall detection) and gesture controls without contact. like the edge Note that driver assistance technologies can also be enabled inside cars.

Most of these capabilities can be offered by cameras and other types of sensors, but miniature radar offers speed and accuracy advantages that other methods cannot match. Currently, radar components are being developed on a one-time ad hoc basis, something Ripple aims to change.