Google loses its appeal against the EU antitrust: it will pay a fine of 2.8 billion dollars

No second thoughts on appeal for Google. Big G will have to pay the € 2.4 billion (US $ 2.8 billion) fine imposed by the European antitrust for alleged anti-competitive law enforcement actions against “minor” search engines specializing in purchase search services , and in particular for favoring its ‘Google Shopping’ shopping comparison service.

EU court confirms fine of 2.8 billion dollars

The General Court of the European Union found that Google had violated the competition rules and on Wednesday 9 November, discussing the appeal presented by the US company, confirmed the legitimacy of the sanction imposed by the European Commission in 2017.

In confirming the ruling, the European judges, however, found that regulators had failed to prove that Google had damaged the general search market, eliminating the finding of an extensive violation by the EU, which would have led to an even greater fine. salty. Indeed, anti-competitive behavior concerns only the field of research services for purchases.

The three moves by the EU to stem big-techs

The 2017 sanction was the first of a trio of decisions that form the centerpiece of European competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager’s attempt to curb the growing dominance of big tech companies.

It subsequently fined Alphabet – the company that controls Google – for over € 8.2 billion in total and is still investigating the company’s suspected control over digital advertising. Wednesday’s ruling strengthens the EU’s crusade against the powers of the tech giants that has encouraged other global antitrust regulators, including those of the United States.

