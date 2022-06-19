Google loses millionaire lawsuit in Mexico; must pay 245 million dollars for “moral damage” — Noticias en la Mira con Lourdes Mendoza

Google confirmed this Friday that it was sentenced in Mexico to pay 245 million dollars (about 5 billion pesos) to a private individual for allowing the publication of a blog that indicated it without evidence of various crimes, a decision that it will challenge in higher courts.

In a brief statement sent this Friday to AFP, Google Mexico confirmed the sanction for “non-pecuniary damage” after litigation filed by a lawyer accusing the internet giant of allowing said publication.

“We regret the sentence (…), which we consider arbitrary, excessive and without any foundation. Google will defend itself to the last resort,” the statement said.

This ruling, issued on June 13, “undermines freedom of expression and other fundamental principles and we trust that the federal courts will act in strict accordance with the law,” the statement added.

The plaintiff is the lawyer Ulrich Richter Moraleswho accuses Google of having allowed the spread of a blog that points to alleged crimes such as money laundering, influence peddling and document forgery.

“Speechless,” the lawyer wrote on his Twitter account this Friday, who has reproduced the press releases regarding this ruling.

Richter has demanded since 2015 that Google remove the blog from the internet, with eight short entries from 2014 and still available.

Given the refusal, Morales Ulrich filed a lawsuit for moral damages, which he won in the first instance in 2021 and which Google appealed. This case could go all the way to the Supreme Court.

The US firm, based in Mountain View, has faced similar lawsuits in other countries.

On June 6, an Australian court ordered New South Wales Premier John Barilaro to pay $500,000 in damages for claiming he was defamed in videos of a comedian posted on Google-owned YouTube.

