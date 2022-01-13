Google Maps, as are the new detailed maps

TO Mountain View are moving to introduce the detailed maps on Google Maps also in Italy. Our country will enjoy the new updates almost at a distance two years from the first implementation in the USA. However, for the moment, the novelty will only concern some locations and one in particular will make many users happy.









The aid artificial intelligence and some algorithms is helping a lot the various big techs to make improvements that simplify people’s lives. Especially in this difficult period, knowing in advance how to move, which route to follow and how to avoid crowded or busy places, is useful for anyone who needs to travel for work or leisure. It has been a while since Google announced the new features of Maps and there is probably no country more suitable than ours in which they could prove to be of fundamental importance. Especially in some cities that stand out for daily traffic.

Google Maps, what are detailed maps

The detailed maps use artificial intelligence to better interpret them satellite images and provide more precise indications about the streets. For example, they allow to know exactly the sidewalk position, pedestrian crossing, pedestrian areas and the road conformation.

These details will allow you to move in a manner more aware and they will be especially useful for circumventing the so-called architectural barriers, which cause difficulties for people with forms of disability and parents carrying their children on the stroller. In addition to this, to further facilitate movements in the presence of the Covid-19 pandemic, it will be possible to know in advance if a certain area is too much crowded and if a specific path is too much busy.

Google Maps will begin to implement detailed maps only in some Italian cities, which will then be followed by all the others.

Google Maps, which is the first Italian city

It will be right Rome the first Italian city to make use of the new detailed maps of Google Maps. After all, it is also about one of the most critical cities from the point of view of traffic, due to the enormous traffic of people and cars that characterizes the capital.

The new features began to be used in the United States as early as 2020 and, finally, they can be used to make a sightseeing aware of the Eternal City or, more simply, to move in a manner safer and smarter.