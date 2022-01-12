Google Maps: detailed maps arrive in Rome! Here’s how they change

Rome, the capital, the first Italian city to be able to take full advantage of the new Google maps. Yes, because the Mountain View company has recently begun to implement new even more detailed maps that allow you to have an even more complete view of the city, especially as regards navigation, which also becomes much more intuitive, but also for the consultation not only during the trip but also before. There are many news Google Maps had announced some time ago and that now they are finally applied also in Italy.

Rome the first with the new Google maps. Here’s how they change

There is clearly the help ofartificial intelligence and understanding cityscapes around the world in Google’s new detailed street maps. In Rome, from now on, people will be able to see highly detailed street information, including where i am sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian areas, along with the shape and width of a sloping street. These details are also useful as more and more people are looking for new ways of getting around the city due to the pandemic and in this way they will be able to plan their own route more.

Not only because this new information will be essential for anyone who wants to plan a route as suitable as possible, especially for cases where they will use a wheelchair or stroller.

In short, a new way to travel the streets of our cities. Rome is only the first in Italy and we know that Google is working hard to bring the detail of its maps to many other cities around the peninsula. We do not know clearly what the roadmap for the next cities is but we assume that Milan and Bologna, Florence, Turin, Naples will undoubtedly arrive afterwards, followed by all the others. A help for all users who today, and there are really millions, use Google Maps to orient themselves in traffic that is also pedestrian.