Google Maps introduces a very useful new feature linked to electric vehicles

Google’s work on its Maps service never ends. A very useful new feature has been introduced

Especially in recent years, more and more weight has taken on electric mobility. They know this well in the parts of Mountain View, with Google continuing to work on its service Maps to make it as intelligent and compatible as possible with these new technologies. There are already some useful features about it, and more will be coming soon.

To communicate a feature in the home straight is Nemanja Stancic, the Chief Technology Officer of Helbiz. This is the global leader in micro-mobility, which yesterday announced the integration of its own electric vehicles within the Google Maps app. Here are all the details on a very useful new tool.

Google Maps and Helbiz, the details of the partnership

As announced by Helbiz’s Chief Technology Officer Nemanja Stancic, thanks to a collaboration, its electric micro-mobility vehicles will soon become part of the ecosystem of Google Maps. “We are very happy to initiate this partnership with Google, as it ensures our customers have even easier access to our efficient and sustainable transportation options. Thanks to the integration, it will be possible to use shared electric vehicles for daily commuting, making multimodal mobility planning easier. Thanks to the collaboration, we can take an important step in our vision of creating smart cities, oriented towards sustainable mobility solutions” her words.

According to what we read, the new feature will be available immediately in all Italian cities where Helbiz is present and aims to expand to every location where vehicles will be available in the near future. As there were no particular specifications, it should be usable on both iOS and Android without limitations.