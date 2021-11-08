Google News returns to Spain after 7 years of “embargo”

After a long period of inactivity, it seems that Google News has finally returned. But what was the reason that it did not allow this feature to be used in Spain?

Offline for 7 years, Google News he returned active on Spanish soil after a long time in which he could not operate in that place. It often happens that one application Google is set aside so and then reappears out of nowhere.

However, thanks to the approval of a collective tax with news aggregators – possibly interested in titles from the newspapers -, we could see the return of this functionality already present for years in other countries.

All this was possible thanks to Alphabet and to new Madrid law, which will allow publishers to negotiate with the search engine a price for the purpose of indexing news. It will be back online in Spain probably starting in next year, period in which, the newspapers, will finally be able to collaborate with Google in such a way as to be able to spread their own news in accordance with the provisions of theEU.

The causes of the shutdown

But what is the reason for the inactivity of Google News until now? Simply, one was in effect at the time law that one had to be paid collective tax, indicated in relation to theuse of search engines, to get the license to publish titles and media articles online. But, thanks to the new directive, this will no longer be available and therefore Spanish publishers will finally be able to go back to Google without problems. It is a real one victory not to be forgotten in a nutshell.

Alphabet, on the topic of service activation in the 2022, is expressed by saying that:

“Along with the return of Google News, the new copyright law allows Spanish media to make their own decisions about how their content can be indexed and located and how they want to make money with that content. In the coming months, we will work with publishers to reach agreements that cover their rights under the new law“.

