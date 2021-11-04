Google News will return to work in Spain after seven years

Google News, Google’s news aggregator, will return to work in Spain seven years after its closure. The news was announced on November 3 on the official blog of Alphabet, the holding company that controls Google.

The return of Google News to Spain was made possible by the approval of a decree by the Spanish government that transposes the new European copyright rules: the decree allows publishers to request a commission from online platforms that show extracts of their news; and allows platforms, such as Google, to negotiate with individual publishers a fee to index their news, without going through a collective agreement, as was previously foreseen in Spain.

Google explained that thanks to the new copyright law, the news aggregator will be able to return to work in Spain at the beginning of 2022. In addition, the law will allow the company to activate Google News Showcase in Spain, a recently launched platform in which they are shown articles chosen by editorial offices considered reliable and prestigious.

Google News stopped working in Spain in December 2014, after the Spanish parliament passed a copyright law which, among other things, provided for the payment of copyright to newspapers by search engines showing previews of theirs. articles. Google had harshly criticized the passage of the law and said that under such conditions it would not be able to maintain its service.

However, the news remained accessible in Spain via Google. Only Google News, the service that groups and sorts the news of the main newspapers, dividing them by topics, had stopped working, but the “News” filter on the search results page remained active: in this case the news is not aggregated by topics, as in Google News, but simply listed according to the search key entered by users.

