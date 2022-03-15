Google Opinion Rewards is now available in 30 countries

Do you want to earn money from your mobile without doing almost anything? Google Opinion Rewards is now available in 5 new countries, for a total of 30.

Google Rewards Since 2016, it has been distributing money among Android users in exchange for participate in simple surveys. This money can be used later to buy paid apps and gamesor to get more free storage space on Google.

Over the years, Google Opinion Rewards has been expanding its availability to a greater number of countries of all the world. Recently, the app has added five other countries to the list of regions where it is available, and already adds a all 30 where Opinion Rewards can be used to get money in exchange for participating in surveys.

Google Opinion Rewards can now be used in 5 more countries

Google has updated the Google Opinion Rewards requirements page to add five more countries to the 25 that were previously available. In this way, Google Opinion Rewards can now be used in 30 regions around the world. The full list is available below:

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Czech Republic

Denmark

France

Germany

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Italy

Ireland

Japan

Malaysia

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Russia

Singapore

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States

If you’re in any of these countries and you’re not using Rewards yet, know that you’re missing out on get credit to spend on apps and games or other digital content virtually effortless, just by answering simple surveys.

it’s possible download google play rewards for freeand anyone over the age of 18 can use the app.

