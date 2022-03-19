Google paid nearly $9 million to 696 people last year to find bugs

Google’s ‘Bug Hunters’ programs continue to grow and prove effective in fixing problems quickly, especially now that cybersecurity is on everyone’s lips.

It seems that cybersecurity is at the forefront in the movements of a Google that not only has it just spent no less than 5.4 billion dollars on Mandiant, a reputable computer security firm, but it now also confirms the exponential growth of your Security Vulnerability Rewards Programwhich in this last year has distributed almost 9 million dollars.

In fact, it is that as the colleagues of Softpedia confirmed to us, some 696 computer experts, consultants and engineers Approximately $8.7 million in Google rewards have been doled out, using an essential tool for attracting ethical hackers and so that the problems and vulnerabilities that are found are reported to Google, instead of being exploited maliciously.

We are talking about amounts refer only to the year 2021so those almost 9 million dollars give a good account of how important this program has become for the Mountain View companywhich is growing at a record pace, already involving experts from more than 62 countries.

Google’s idea is none other than to offer us connected services that are more secure every day, so its rewards program for reporting vulnerabilities has become one of the most important tools in the fight against cybercriminals.

Google just spent $5.4 billion on a cybersecurity company, why?

There is no doubt that the figures of the Google Bug Hunters -the bug hunters- are quite remarkable, and that is that 696 researchers around the world have shared an impressive loot of up to 8.7 million dollars, with succulent rewards that have reached up to 157,000 dollars of a critical bug reported in mid-2021 on the Android platform.

Google’s mobile operating system represented no less than 2.9 million dollars in rewardsabove 33% and doubling its figures, with a 1.5 million prize still unclaimed for anyone who finds vulnerabilities in the Titan-M chip:

Android’s VRP Program Doubled Its Total Payouts From 2020 To 2021, Bringing Nearly $3 Million In Rewards And Giving The Highest Payout In ‘Google Bug Hunters’ History: An Exploit Chain Discovered On Android Received A Reward! $157,000! Our industry-leading award of $1,500,000 for any vulnerability in the Titan-M Security chip that we include in Pixel devices remains unclaimed.

For the rest, the service with the most vulnerabilities discovered and rewarded has obviously been Google Chrome, with more than 3.2 million dollars distributed and a payment of 45,000 dollars as a record. The Chrome OS operating system, for its part, also reported $250,500 to various researchers.

google play is also among the first, although in his case with a significantly lower number of $550,000 for bugswith a total of 60 researchers involved and several critical bugs fixed almost instantly.

From Mountain View expect the figures of their bug hunters keep growing in this course 2022especially now that it has been 100% proven that indeed it pays to spend time looking for and reporting problems and failures in Google services, something also completely legal for users. hackers not malicious.

Don’t be fooled, Google Pixels are not Android iPhones

Related topics: Google

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!