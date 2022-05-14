Google Pay – Apps on Google Play

Google Pay is a secure, simple & helpful payment app. With Google Pay, you can:– Pay at your favorite places– Send and receive money instantly– Earn rewards for everyday payments

In India, make UPI transfers or do mobile recharges, bills and payments to businesses with your bank account with Google Pay, a simple and secure payments app by Google.

Join crores of Indians who are using Google Pay for all their payment needs. Refer friends, get the latest offers and earn rewards as you pay.

+ Multiple layers of security from your bank and Google

Your hard-earned money is kept safely in your bank account and you have control over money leaving your bank account*. With a world-class security system that helps detect fraud and hacking, we are committed to keeping your money safe and we work with your bank to protect your payment information, wherever you shop online or offline.

Each transaction is secured with your UPI PIN, and you can safeguard your account with a device lock method such as your fingerprint.

*Google Pay works with all banks in India that support BHIM UPI.

+ Conveniently pay water, broadband, electricity, landline, gas bills and more

You only need to link your biller accounts once, we remind you thereon to pay your bill with just a few taps. Google Pay works with billers across the country.

+ Find the latest prepaid recharge plans and easily recharge your mobile plan

Recharge any prepaid mobile in fewer steps. Find the best and latest recharge plans as well as repeat recharge in one tap.

You can also recharge your DTH connections across all providers.

+ Check your bank account balance

No need to visit the bank or ATM to see your bank balance, quickly view your bank account balance anytime, easily.

+ Get rewarded

Refer friends, get offers and earn cash rewards into your bank account as you pay.

+ QR code payments

Pay by phone through the QR code scanner at your favorite offline neighborhood shops and merchants.

+ Book flights, bus tickets and order meals

Order your favorite food and book your travel easily within the app. Partners include Zomato, redBus, Goibibo, MakeMyTrip etc.

+ Fast & secure payments with your debit and credit cards

Add and link your debit and credit cards** on Google Pay and use them for:

– Online payments (mobile recharges or at your favorite online merchants apps like Myntra). When you checkout, look for the Google Pay logo or use your Google Pay UPI ID.

– Offline payments (at offline shops by tapping your phone on NFC terminals)

**Service is rolling out across bank issuers and card network providers. Currently available to Visa cards from Axis Bank (Credit/Debit), HDFC Bank (Credit/Debit), ICICI Bank (Credit), SBI (Credit), and SCB (Credit/Debit)

+ Book IRCTC train tickets

All you need is your IRCTC account and Google Pay can handle the rest with support for Tatkal bookings and instant refunds!

+ Buy, sell, gift, and earn 24K Gold

Trade gold securely with live market rates backed by MMTC-PAMP. Gold is securely deposited in your Gold Locker on Google Pay, or delivered as gold coins to your home. New! You can now also gift gold to friends and earn gold as Google Pay rewards.

+ Send and receive money directly from your bank account to any bank account, including those who are not on Google Pay, via UPI transfers

There’s no need to worry about reloading wallets and you don’t need to do additional KYC.

Using NPCI’s (National Payments Corporation of India) BHIM Unified Payments Interface (BHIM UPI), money transfers are simple & secure with Google Pay. You must have an Indian bank account with a phone number linked to it to use this version of Google Pay.