Google Pixel 5 is no longer available for purchase in many countries

Since the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro were presented, we are talking about nothing else, and in hindsight considering the incredible innovations offered by the new high-end smartphones of the Mountain View giant. If a new product arrives, another is obviously heading towards sunset: in this case we are talking about the excellent Google Pixel 5.

Goodbye to Google Pixel 5

From the latest information circulated on the net, in fact, Google Pixel 5 is heading towards the end of production and it is no longer even available in countries where it was before the arrival of the new generation. This eventuality had also been taken into account by the company which, on the occasion of the launch of Google Pixel 5a, had declared: “With our current predictions, we expect the Google Store in the US to run out of Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 in the next few weeks after the launch of Pixel 5a (5G). These products will continue to be available through some partners while stocks last. “

Another player that has helped to sanction the end of the Google Pixel 5 production is the semiconductor crisis which has been going on for several months now. In this regard, the lack of availability of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor (the chip present on Google Pixel 5) has prompted the Mountain View giant to conclude the production of the 2020 flagship model once and for all, and as a result of this sequence of events to date in many countries the only Pixels available for purchase are the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 4a model.

