Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro receive their first Feature Drop with the December patches

With a week delay compared to the rest of the Pixel range, the roll out of the Feature Drop of December 2021 has finally begun also for Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro. The roll out had been postponed for unspecified reasons, although many have hypothesized difficulties in adapting to the new proprietary Google Tensor chipset

The Feature Drop for Pixel 6

Respecting what was anticipated in recent days by the Japanese division of Google, the Mountain View giant has therefore started the roll out of the expected update a few minutes ago, the first ever since the launch of the two smartphones, for Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro .

It obviously starts from the security patches of December 2021, the most recent released by Google, so as to close the flaws in Android that could jeopardize the security of the terminals. It continues with numerous exclusive optimizations of the Pixel 6 series, related to audio playback and Now Playing, to the sensitivity of the fingerprint reader (which now always manages to register new fingerprints) and the Bluetooth audio which was distorted on occasion.

Numerous also i camera improvements, particularly with regards to preview, stability and autofocus in some modes. Fixed some errors related to the screen and automatic change of refresh rate with certain applications, as well as some bugs that did not allow the reactivation of the screen by double-tapping or lifting it from the desk.

How to install the Feature Drop

The update, of the weight of just over 200 MB, it can be sloaded from the Settings, entering the System item and then System Updates. it will be enough to carry out the search a couple of times (in the worst case) to receive confirmation of the availability of the update. Once the necessary file has been downloaded, the installation procedure will start, followed by the optimization phase which, as always, will take a few minutes to complete.

Once the operation is complete, just reboot the system and enjoy the improvements included in the December Feature Drop, which you can find summarized in this article.

