Google Pixel 6 challenges iPhone 13 Pro Max, who will win?





A speed challenge between Google Pixel 6 and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Here is the video that decides the winner.

Google Pixel 6 Pro (and normal 6) technical features

Screen OLED plate from 6.4 ″ Full HD + to 90 Hz on Pixel 6 and curved OLED from 6.7 ″ Quad HD + (3120 x 1440 pixels) a 120 Hz on Pixel 6 Pro, in both cases protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

The Pro model boasts a panel LTPO with variable refresh rate from 10 to 120 Hz depending on the circumstance. An advantage above all for autonomy, being able to use 120 Hz only when necessary.

The SoC is manufactured by Samsung and has an octa-core CPU (2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-X1 + 2 x 2.25 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55), Mali-G78 848 MHz GPU and LPDDR5 RAM. The implementation of the Tensor SoC brings with it Titan M2, revamped security chip dedicated to protecting payments, bootloaders, lock screens, encryption, internal storage and potential malicious attacks.

Memory cuts are from 12/128 GB for Pixel 6 and 12/128 GB And 12/256 GB for Pixel 6 Pro. The batteries are from 4,600 and 5,000 mAh with support for wireless charging from 30W.

Technical features of iPhone 13 Pro Max (in 11 points)

Screen: 6.7 inches Super Retina XDR OLED at 120Hz

6.7 inches Super Retina XDR OLED at 120Hz Processor : A15 Bionic

: A15 Bionic Memory : 128, 256, 512 GB and 1 TB

: 128, 256, 512 GB and 1 TB Security system : Face ID

: Face ID Battery : 2.5 hours longer than iPhone 12 Pro Max

: 2.5 hours longer than iPhone 12 Pro Max Connectivity : 5G, Lightning, MagSafe

: 5G, Lightning, MagSafe Rear cameras : telephoto lens f / 2.8, wide angle f / 1.5, ultra wide angle f / 1.8 with FOV 120 °

: telephoto lens f / 2.8, wide angle f / 1.5, ultra wide angle f / 1.8 with FOV 120 ° Front camera : 12 megapixel wide angle

: 12 megapixel wide angle Colors : Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold, Graphite

: Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold, Graphite Materials : Stainless steel, glass with Ceramic Shield

: Stainless steel, glass with Ceramic Shield Dimensions and weight: 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65mm and 240 grams

Here is the video / test that compares Google Pixel 6 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max