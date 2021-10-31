Tech

Google Pixel 6 challenges iPhone 13 Pro Max, who will win?

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 mins ago
0 3 2 minutes read
Google vs iPhone Pro Max. Who Wins?


A speed challenge between Google Pixel 6 and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Here is the video that decides the winner.

Google Pixel 6 vs iPhone 13 Pro Max. Who Wins? – Androiditaly.com

Google Pixel 6 Pro (and normal 6) technical features

Screen OLED plate from 6.4 ″ Full HD + to 90 Hz on Pixel 6 and curved OLED from 6.7 ″ Quad HD + (3120 x 1440 pixels) a 120 Hz on Pixel 6 Pro, in both cases protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

The Pro model boasts a panel LTPO with variable refresh rate from 10 to 120 Hz depending on the circumstance. An advantage above all for autonomy, being able to use 120 Hz only when necessary.

The SoC is manufactured by Samsung and has an octa-core CPU (2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-X1 + 2 x 2.25 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55), Mali-G78 848 MHz GPU and LPDDR5 RAM. The implementation of the Tensor SoC brings with it Titan M2, revamped security chip dedicated to protecting payments, bootloaders, lock screens, encryption, internal storage and potential malicious attacks.

Memory cuts are from 12/128 GB for Pixel 6 and 12/128 GB And 12/256 GB for Pixel 6 Pro. The batteries are from 4,600 and 5,000 mAh with support for wireless charging from 30W.

Technical features of iPhone 13 Pro Max (in 11 points)

  • Screen: 6.7 inches Super Retina XDR OLED at 120Hz
  • Processor: A15 Bionic
  • Memory: 128, 256, 512 GB and 1 TB
  • Security system: Face ID
  • Battery: 2.5 hours longer than iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • Connectivity: 5G, Lightning, MagSafe
  • Rear cameras: telephoto lens f / 2.8, wide angle f / 1.5, ultra wide angle f / 1.8 with FOV 120 °
  • Front camera: 12 megapixel wide angle
  • Colors: Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold, Graphite
  • Materials: Stainless steel, glass with Ceramic Shield
  • Dimensions and weight: 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65mm and 240 grams

Here is the video / test that compares Google Pixel 6 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

What does the test consist of?

Google Pixel 6 Pro in 12 + 128 GB configuration challenged iPhone 13 Pro Max 6 + 128 GB in a very particular test. With the help of a mechanical arm, the two were opened 12 apps and 4 games including a video editing app to then go back on each of them to check the “tightness” of the RAM.

