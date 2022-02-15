Google Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6, review: the most convincing is the least expensive

A strong point of a similar processor, developed in-house by Google and designed to work better with Android, should be the reduction in consumption. However, this is not exactly the case. Tensor heats up quite a lot when under stress, with the result that the Pixel 6 Pro does not always arrive comfortably in the evening. The autonomy of the two models (Pixel 6 is no exception) is anything but record. And on the front of premium smartphones, the game with iPhone 13 Pro Max, champion of autonomy, is largely lost. From a “made in Google” we expected something better. Charging is also not as fast as the Android market standards: it reaches up to 40 Watts (the power supply is not in the package) and if the first 50% is covered in about half an hour, it takes about 100 minutes to complete the 5,000 mAh charge. of the Pixel 6 Pro. Wireless charging is good, up to 23 W, if desired with the accessory Google Stand 2.

The Pixel 6 style is the right one, ergonomics is not

Pixel 6s are not smartphones that go unnoticed. They are original and (here we enter the de gustobus) very successful with the “camera bar” that collects the 3 optics of the 6 Pro and the two optics of the 6. This idea, which by association of ideas has always reminded us of the visual prosthesis of Geordi La Forge in Star Trek – The Next Generationit also allows you to write easily when the Pixel 6 is placed on a table, unlike all other smartphones with an asymmetrical “bump” on the back.

The Pixel 6 comes with truly elegant tri-tonal colors (coral orange and mint green) but, as mentioned, unfortunately in Italy it is only available in livery black stormand the same is true for the 6 Pro. If the aesthetics are convincing, the same cannot be said of ergonomics: Pixel 6 Pro is a huge phone (weighs 210 grams, is 16.4 cm tall). These dimensions combine with the curved edges to generate a remarkable “soap effect”. We jumped in buy a case and we advise everyone to do the same, unless you want to test the resistance of Gorilla Glass Victus, applied on the front and back. It goes a little better with the slightly more compact Pixel 6 (the screen is 6.4 inches, compared to 6.7 of the older brother), but they are still not the most comfortable and balanced smartphones around. In everyday use this problem makes itself felt, much more than a few gems linked to AI and exploited from time to time.

The new look of Android 12 “Pixel edition” is beautiful with icons that adapt their color according to the background tone. Unfortunately it does not work with third-party app icons: we will have to wait for Android 13.