Google Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6, review: the most convincing is the least expensive

There were many good reasons to wait anxiously Google Pixel 6 Pro and the less expensive brother Pixel 6. Meanwhile, it was Google’s first foray into premium range. Not that the previous Pixels like the Pixel 4 XL weren’t ambitious, advanced and even elegant smartphones, but here there was the declared desire to challenge the iPhone 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 on equal terms (materials, style, specifications, innovations). / 22. Then there was the debut of a “homemade” processor from Google, on the basis of the winning choices made in Cupertino.
And this processor was supposed to directly enhance and improve the department camera. It was legitimate to expect excellence, thanks also to a larger primary sensor and a varied and complete set of optics, where in the past the Pixels did wonders (they were among the first smartphones to let us discover the concept of computational photography, with exceptional results in portraits and night shots) despite having only one lens or at most two. Last but not least: an original and never seen design, with one horizontal bar to accommodate and highlight the camera block. In short, a complete package on paper. After about two weeks of testing with Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 can we say that it really went like this? That we finally have the Googlephone that the Android world was waiting for?
The Pixel 6 and the Italian delay
To answer this question, let’s start with a preliminary consideration: the two Pixel 6s were launched by Google last October. They arrive in Italy only now. Moreover, without the tempting gifts offered in other European countries (in France, for example, for pre-orders there were the excellent Bose Headphones 700 headphones as a gift, approx. 300 euros worth). And in a single color, the black one: the most sober but also the most anonymous and the least creative. Whether it is due to the lack of chipsets and components that adversely affects electronics (and not only), or that it is due to market choices, but certainly Italy has not been favored. The downside, positive, is that the Pixel 6s come here with one more proven software version: the updates have fixed some (not all) of the small-big flaws reported by foreign reviewers last October.
Pixel 6 Pro: AI
At the heart of the Pixel 6 project is there Google Tensor, the first processor designed by Google. A chipset designed not to be the fastest on the market (it isn’t: compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 it pays around a 20% of detachment in the most popular benchmarks) but to better enable the functions related to artificial intelligence. There are several exclusive goodies of the Pixel 6. There is real-time translation of messages and videos with “Live Translation”. There would be the transcription of the audio from the Recorder app, which unfortunately continues not to be active in Italian (pity, for journalists it would be a boon in the interviews to be transcribed). There is automatic recognition of songs intercepted by the microphone (it can be disabled, for privacy). There are several “magical” features in the camera. It all happens inside the device, thanks to Tensor.
Pixel 6 Pro: autonomy? So and so
A strong point of a similar processor, developed in-house by Google and designed to work better with Android, should be the reduction in consumption. However, this is not exactly the case. Tensor heats up quite a lot when under stress, with the result that the Pixel 6 Pro does not always arrive comfortably in the evening. The autonomy of the two models (Pixel 6 is no exception) is anything but record. And on the front of premium smartphones, the game with iPhone 13 Pro Max, champion of autonomy, is largely lost. From a “made in Google” we expected something better. Charging is also not as fast as the Android market standards: it reaches up to 40 Watts (the power supply is not in the package) and if the first 50% is covered in about half an hour, it takes about 100 minutes to complete the 5,000 mAh charge. of the Pixel 6 Pro. Wireless charging is good, up to 23 W, if desired with the accessory Google Stand 2.
The Pixel 6 style is the right one, ergonomics is not
Pixel 6s are not smartphones that go unnoticed. They are original and (here we enter the de gustobus) very successful with the “camera bar” that collects the 3 optics of the 6 Pro and the two optics of the 6. This idea, which by association of ideas has always reminded us of the visual prosthesis of Geordi La Forge in Star Trek – The Next Generationit also allows you to write easily when the Pixel 6 is placed on a table, unlike all other smartphones with an asymmetrical “bump” on the back.
The Pixel 6 comes with truly elegant tri-tonal colors (coral orange and mint green) but, as mentioned, unfortunately in Italy it is only available in livery black stormand the same is true for the 6 Pro. If the aesthetics are convincing, the same cannot be said of ergonomics: Pixel 6 Pro is a huge phone (weighs 210 grams, is 16.4 cm tall). These dimensions combine with the curved edges to generate a remarkable “soap effect”. We jumped in buy a case and we advise everyone to do the same, unless you want to test the resistance of Gorilla Glass Victus, applied on the front and back. It goes a little better with the slightly more compact Pixel 6 (the screen is 6.4 inches, compared to 6.7 of the older brother), but they are still not the most comfortable and balanced smartphones around. In everyday use this problem makes itself felt, much more than a few gems linked to AI and exploited from time to time.
The new look of Android 12 “Pixel edition” is beautiful with icons that adapt their color according to the background tone. Unfortunately it does not work with third-party app icons: we will have to wait for Android 13.
Cameras and differences between the two Pixels
The camera compartment remains. In summary: we are on the side of the excellent but we do not arrive at excellence. Pixel 6s seem to apply a slightly too aggressive unsharp mask in many situations, resulting in more “crisp” but not always natural images. Low light performance is very good but compared to iPhone 13 Pro Max it can show some limitations. Let’s talk about details, about small things. But with the pedigree of the Pixel name, the arrival of Tensor and the new 1 / 1.31 ″ sensor we expected the best.
Below night photos, with the primary (left) and ultra-wide-angle camera:
Telephoto, 4X optical zoom in action:
Even in the videos there is an excess of noise when the scene gets dark. Excellent, on the other hand portraits. The telephoto lens with 4X optical zoom is also very good, less well the ultra-wide angle, which has little color continuity with the main sensor and has a narrower angle (and not too different from the primary wide angle) than many other smartphones.
Fun features enabled by artificial intelligence. Magic eraser it activates in post-shot editing and allows you to delete people from the scene: it works well on even backgrounds, it gets a little confusing if the scenario is complex, but it is still a fun tool to have at hand. The function Panning keeps the subject in focus and blurs other moving elements, simulating a typical shot for example of a certain complex sports photography to take with a traditional camera: even in this case the results are tasty but the Pixel 6 Pro doesn’t always get along (look down).
The differences between Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are non-existent from a purely qualitative point of view: the 6 Pro in addition has the telephoto sensor but does not shoot better with the other two lenses.
Panning in action, the Pixel 6’s AI doesn’t always hit the mark:
In conclusion
Pixel 6 is a smartphone that, at € 649, is seriously worth considering. In this price range it does not have many rivals. You can count on the guarantee of “made by Google” Android updates for at least 3 years (and they will always be timely). It is elegant, original, has features that are not found in this price range, except on old top of the range that have fallen in price (we are referring to wireless charging and resistance to water and dust IP68). It has a great camera, a sleek and super-responsive Android 12 interface. Compared to the Pro, the compromises are not many: there is one less camera (no 4X optical zoom), a 90 Hz display against the 120 Hz of the Pro, 8 GB of Ram against 12 GB. Few stuff, all things considered. And the dimensions are even more human.
On the other hand, the Pro really has everything it takes and it costs much less of rival super-smartphones: 899 euros price list against the more than 1,200 of the various iPhone 13 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or the Oppo Find X5 on the way. But not everything convinces: the autonomy is modest, the camera – while excellent – is not the best of the best, the ergonomics definitely revisable. There is scope for a Pixel 7 Pro even more convincing.
The competitors of the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6
We have mentioned them several times. In the Android world, the premium smartphone to beat is always the Samsung one: the new one Galaxy S22 Ultra has all the top features (read the news) and the gem of the return of the S Pen integrated into the body, a unique appearance on the market. However, it costs 370 euros (list price) more than the Pixel 6 Pro.
