Google Pixel 6 Pro Review – Andrea Galeazzi

Artificial intelligence, Android 12 and the usual excellent “pixelated” are its strengths and make it a truly “smart” smartphone. Where then is the problem? Google has focused so much on AI that it seems to have neglected the basics a bit .. I’m talking about autonomy, ergonomics, display ..

Packaging and content

In packaging we find the data cable, USB-C on both sides, and the USB-C to USB-A adapter, no power supply or cover.

Design and touch-and-feel materials

Thickness of 8.9mm, weight of 210 grams, glass, aluminum and … so much slipperiness, too much! Forces to use a cover. There is the always-on display and regarding the connectivity we find 5G, Android Auto, NFC, Google Pay, Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi 6E, USB-C without video output.

Display

The display it’s a AMOLED from 6.71 “ with resolution QHD + , 512PPI and 120Hz. As beautiful as all AMOLEDs, so absolute blacks, great colors and viewing angles but it has two problems. The brightness, which is not very high, and which when set to the minimum behaves strangely rising and lowering a little by itself.

Processor and memory

The processor and the Google Tensor Chip at 5nm with Mali-G78 GPU and flanked by 12GB from RAM And 256GB from internal memory UFS 3.1 not expandable.

Battery

There battery it’s a 5,000 mAh fast charging compatible a 30W (1 hour and 15 minutes from 0 to 100%) and wireless a 23W.

Autonomy not convincing, it often heats up, even for no apparent reason and during my day stress gave up at 7pm.

Software and ecosystem

The software of course is Android 12 and like every Pixel it is very up-to-date but the pros don’t stop there, because there are “Pixelate” that I like so much: there is Now Play with the history of all the songs that you have “crossed” around during your day and of which you may not know the title,

I like the fact that the base colors of the system match those of the background you have chosen,

then there is the immediate translation of the messages, very convenient,

Google Lens that recognizes text even handwritten from photos and transforms it into text that you can copy,

there would also be the possibility of transcribing the vocal notes into text but it is not yet available in Italian.

Telephone department

The quality telephone it is really excellent, with a comfortable audio both in speakerphone and in capsule, but it is a pity that the reception is only discreet.

Photo and video

The room compartment it’s similar to the Pixel 6 but adds 4X telephoto, in total so we have: the main room from 50MP OIS f / 1.85,

f / 1.85, the ultra-wide angle one 12MP f / 2.2 with 114 ° angle,

f / 2.2 with 114 ° angle, the telephoto lens from 48MP which allows an optical zoom 4X and a 20X hybrid zoom called Super Res Zoom.

which allows an optical zoom and a 20X hybrid zoom called Super Res Zoom. the room front it is an 11MP f / 2.2 with an angle of 94 °. Its strength is undoubtedly that of artificial intelligence, which allows it to have many convenient functions such as that of deleting unwanted people or objects from the background, that of modifying the exposure and therefore the HDR in postproduction and that of modifying the sky. The turns out I got from its cameras aren’t top cameraphone, especially on the zoom, but they’re still good, particularly in low-light evening / night conditions. Videos enjoy excellent stabilization and quality but unlike photos suffer in low light, generating a lot of noise.

Audio

The audio it is excellent, well balanced between the two speakers and with a good level of bass. However, a bug happened to me that occasionally causes only one of the two speakers to go and to solve it you have to restart the phone.

Apps and gaming

Rapid And fluid among the applications, no problem even with the heavy ones, only negligible mini lag, but above all I really liked the vibration feed, dry and precise! Real Racing opens in 8 seconds and runs very well.

Final judgement