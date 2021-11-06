Google Pixel 6 Pro Review: Simply Google

Google gets serious again. After a 2020 past a little muted, with the launch of a Google Pixel 5 a little too conservative, here comes the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro, two products destined to actually relaunch an ambitious project. The novelties of these products are both hardware and software: on the one hand the new Google Tensor SoC, on the other the renewed Android 12 with Material You interface. In this review let’s see in more detail the larger version of the new duo: Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Unboxing of Google Pixel 6 Pro

Inside the box there is less than the essential: the smartphone and the USB Type-C cable. On the other hand, the charger is absent as well as in the packaging of Apple and Samsung smartphones.

Google Pixel 6 Pro video review

Design & Ergonomics

Google Pixel 6 Pro costs 899 Euros and indicatively it is worth them all, at least for how it was designed, conceived and built. The quality to the touch and the perceived one is of the highest level, comparable very well to a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or an iPhone 13 Pro Max, this was not obvious since Google is a giant but it does not produce many smartphones.

It is a concentrate of technology distributed on approximately 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm and 210 grams of weight, therefore not particularly light but made in a workmanlike manner to offer a certification against water and maximum dust, i.e. IP68.

On the front there is the OLED display from 6.7 ”to 120 Hz and QHD + resolution, curved on the sides. The quality is all there and the multimedia sector itself is of a level that we can define at the top, only the audio is slightly lower than the Apple flagship but nothing to complain about.

Also there vibration and the set of sounds is studied in detail, for every action there is a tactile response with a light dry and pleasant vibration or a sound. As for example for the fingerprint sensor: place your finger and vibrate to communicate the start of the fingerprint reading and then a second vibration confirms the release. Pleasant but unfortunately also a bit slow, certainly more comparable to the speed of a Samsung smartphone than an Oppo or OnePlus which are lightning fast.

Functionality

Android 12 and Material You: these are the two software ingredients that make up the user interface of Google Pixel 6 Pro. An interface that is no longer streamlined, simple and lacking in functions but a real competitor of the more famous One UI by Samsung or ColorOS by Oppo. The feeling is that Google no longer wants to demonstrate how Android works or indicate the path that other brands must follow, almost offering a valid and concrete alternative to what is on the market.

The “Pixel Experience” is increasingly complete and ready to use, for these Pixel 6 there are among other things exclusive functions:

the first is le shortcuts for copying the address of a web page directly from multitasking or save a screenshot and analyze or share the elements of this screen; then there is the magic eraser in photo editing, a function that we have already seen on other smartphones but that works damn well, allows you to remove people or elements simply by selecting them, artificial intelligence does the rest; another interesting function is the instant translation of texts on the screen, if you open a text in English, the smartphone automatically asks you if you want to replace the text with the Italian translation; finally there is the game launcher which allows you to take advantage of certain functions while we are playing such as altering performance, reducing disturbance notifications or starting a live on YouTube.

Then there are all those functions that I showed you in the final Android 12 video such as the customized notification indicators for when an application uses the camera or microphone, the quick links to disable the camera and microphone system or the privacy dashboard that allows you to have a daily insight into which permissions have been used and by which applications.

The central aspect of the Material You however it is there customization: changing the background changes the primary colors of the interface, everything becomes more homogeneous and pleasant to use, especially combined with the numerous transitions and animations that enrich and complete the user experience.

Fluidity and reactivity complete the package giving a global performance similar to what Apple has been implementing for some time on its iPhones.

Performance

Inside the Google Pixel 6 the most important news is the beating heart: Google Tensor. New SoC designed and engineered by Google in particular to increasingly develop machine learning and artificial intelligence processes. On the performance side it is obviously at the top, the benchmarks confirm it but on this point there is no real leap forward also because let’s face it, it is not that there is so much need. Where instead it definitely stands out from the competition is in the benchmarks related to machine learning where it achieves almost double results compared to the best mobile processors in circulation.

Mission accomplished therefore: Google is in fact successful in its main intent. His task will be to work in the background to improve the shots, optimize the battery but above all as Google said during the presentation, get to know us and adapt according to our habits. At the moment, however, there is none of this.

Unfortunately, a big drawback of this smartphone is the software, which seems anything but optimized: Android 12 has just arrived and occasionally presents some bugs such as the notification curtain that becomes semi-transparent instead of white, or the gmail notifications that a once archived, they no longer have the cancel button. However, where we see the little optimization is on the camera and battery.

Camera

The photographic sector represents one of the major revolutions of this Google Pixel 6 Pro, mainly in the hardware aspect that has finally been renewed compared to the past. It is equipped with three sensors on the back:

50 MP, f / 1.9, 25mm ( wide angle ) , 1 / 1.31 ″, 1.2µm, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS;

1 / 1.31 ″, 1.2µm, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS; 48 MP, f / 3.5, 104mm (telephoto), 1/2 ″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS, 4x optical zoom;

OIS, 4x optical zoom; 12 MP, f / 2.2, 17mm, 114˚ ( ultra wide angle ) , 1.25µm.

While on the front there is a single 11.1 MP photo sensor, f / 2.2, 20mm (ultra wide angle), 1.22µm.

There google camera it has always been the benchmark for all camera apps but something is missing on this Pixel 6 Pro. Here too the premise is a must: the shots, or in any case some shots, are really well done, there are also different photographic shooting modes including movement, which creates a sort of panning effect, long exposure, portrait but not only. In the video mode, on the other hand, there are 4 stabilization modes including the cinematic one which does a great job.

Other times, however, the photos do not stand up to comparison with the other top of the range: sometimes they are not very incisive, others have a poorly calibrated sharpness, still others, especially in poorly lit environments, are not sufficiently convincing. I confirm what was said in the preview: it is as if the algorithm was not calibrated on the new photographic sensors which are very different from those used on the previous Pixels.

On the hardware side, however, the step forward is a bit on all sensors; thanks to the 4X telephoto sensor it is also possible to make digital enlargements up to 20x very clean and not very noisy.

To show the worst side, however, there are the selfies: very contrasted, very sharp, a little dark. In short, we can and Google must do more, we are in its field, that of software, and we expect a yield from the top of the class as it has been until now. Precisely on this point I am sure corrective updates will arrive soon.

Battery & Autonomy

Another crucial aspect of Google Pixel 6 Pro is the battery. In technical terms, it has the minutes to offer a duration worthy of the name: inside there is in fact a module of just over 5000 mAh and the processor designed at home should be economical in consumption. In reality, even here the discourse of a poor optimization returns: it is impossible to do more than 4 and a half hours of display on during the day keeping all the settings at maximum. An autonomy that we could consider acceptable but still limited.

At the very least fast charging has received a small improvement over the past supported 30W now, so it recharges from 0 to 100 in just over 1 hour and 30 minutes. It also supports wireless charging up to a maximum of 23W.

In conclusion

Pixel 6 Pro is the new flagship smartphone from Google and has a list price of 899 Euros. Not bad if you think that all the other top of the range cost at least 2-300 euros more but thanks to the devaluation of the latter on the market, the figures are somewhat equaling, iPhone speech aside.

A product that, as you may have understood, we liked a lot, both because it represents the philosophy of Google and because it is really well made and above all different from the others. Obviously all this clashes with the optimization that has not been done, especially considering a company that lives on software, so we expect updates that will improve the situation especially on the battery and camera aspects.

At the moment, therefore, we advise you to postpone the purchase until at least when it officially arrives in Italy, or in the first quarter of 2022. But one thing is certain and remains: starting from this smartphone, Google can do good and bad times and we are sure that we will see some good ones.