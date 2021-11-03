Google Pixel 6 Pro review: the Nexus are back





Google Pixel 6 Pro review After a somewhat fluctuating period in which Google has not launched real new top of the range and where the Italian market has been snubbed, we finally have a great return. Pixel 6 Pro. From 2022 also in Italy.







Packaging

Even Google products have now aligned themselves with an idea of ​​minimalism as far as packaging is concerned. In fact, we do not find inside the package no charger or cover, but only a USB-C / USB-C cable. However, the USB / USB-C adapter does not disappear, which should mainly serve to transfer files from a previous smartphone.







Construction and Ergonomics

The design of Pixel 6 Pro it has been brought forward by several months leak. A very special solution with a black rear horizontal band which cuts the body in two and includes the various photographic sensors in its projection. The anticipation allowed us to get used to this idea “in time” even if after our trial period we are still not entirely convinced, perhaps also due to a “dark” glossy color that does not enhance its shapes. But there is one thing to say: it is an iconic and almost never seen design. We therefore appreciate the courage of Google in wanting to bring to market something that at first glance says that you are using a Pixel. The build quality is excellent and the smartphone is still resistant to water and dust according to the standard IP68. However, it is a very large smartphone and even slightly slippery. Little to say about this. It does not weigh little, but its 210 grams of weight are well distributed and not noticeable.







Hardware

Google did something that was widely expected by the community. Include a “homemade” processor in his Pixel 6 Pro. Let’s talk about the new 5nm Google Tensor 2.8 GHz octa core with Mali G78 MP20 graphics processor and coupled with 12 GB of RAM. The internal memory is 128, 256 or 512 GB and is UFS 3.1 type. As always it is not expandable. The smartphone is dual SIM thanks to full eSIM support. Excellent connectivity is complemented by Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC. As always there is no 3.5mm audio jack, but there is the port USB-C 3.1. Excellent vibration and haptic feedback offered by the smartphone and we also find connectivity ultrawideband for advanced features like opening a car. The fingerprint reader is accurate, but not very fast, definitely less fast than the average of the current top of the range. It is also a pity that the 3D face unlocking system of Pixel 4 (the latest top launched in Italy) has been abandoned. Going back to the “made by Google” processor. The performances are excellent and absolutely comparable to those of the competition (Samsung, Apple or Qualcomm) and with intense use it becomes a little warm, but never too hot. Instead, it becomes incandescent in the execution of the benchmarks, which also reveal a little bit of thermal throttling not desired. Competitors do better on this one. Probably, however, in everyday use the smartphone is calibrated to never get in situations of similar difficulty. Making hardware and software in-house seems to have paid off.







Camera

This Pixel 6 Pro has three cameras. We have a new (finally!) Sensor from 50 megapixel ƒ / 1.9 optically stabilized, a 12 megapixel ƒ / 2.2 wide angle and a 48 megapixel ƒ / 3.5 optically stabilized 4x zoom. This is an excellent one set of sensors, similar in specifications to others of the top of the 2021 range. The expectations for the camera of this Pixel 6 Pro were high and in our opinion they were not at all disregarded: net of a couple of photos to throw on over a hundred shots, everything else is absolutely optimal. The color reproduction is faithful (at least on the main sensor), the images have a lot of detail and are very sharp. Some might say that in some cases they are “too” sharp, but we have always found them very enjoyable and the sharpness is almost a trademark of Google. The photos are too processed by the processors of the Google Tensor with shadow areas that are too light? Maybe some, but just if we go to fleas on a camera that on the whole will always give you the photo you wanted and even something more. The 4x zoom is very solid in the results and has excellent stabilization and the wide angle has also done its duty well, net of a color variation compared to the main sensor. The new Google processor then allows you to enable functions such as the magic eraser, which recognizes “intruders” in photos and automatically deletes them or motion mode, which emulates the technology of panning to create very dynamic moving photos. The results are extraordinary overall. Will you often use these functions? Probably not, but when you do, your friends will wonder why their phone can’t do it either. At least not with a single click. Well the front camera from 11.1 megapixels ƒ / 2.2, which is also a lot wide angle. Too bad for the somewhat contained resolution and for the imperfect performance in the dark. For the rest, however, it asserts itself. The video part is also very good 4K to 60fps, although in this mode you will not be able to take advantage of neither the optical zoom nor the wide angle. Really a shame. The videos are extremely stable and also very sharp, even if with a different tint from those of the photos. There are also other stabilization modes, such as kickstand mode and sport mode.







Display

Pixel 6 Pro is equipped with a 6.71 “screen with resolution QHD+ (1440 x 3120 pixels) and is in technology AMOLED. It is an excellent display, curved at the sides and with an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz. The screen supports HDR10 + and we have full support for Android’s new always-on display. Overall a display that does not look bad alongside its competitors. The maximum brightness is high, but not the highest among the contenders.







Software

There is a lot to say and little to say about the software. Because this Pixel 6 Pro on board has the latest version of Android 12 (here the pre-review), updated at the moment with the November 2021 patches. The system, compared to what we have seen in the past and what you might see on another system with Android stock, does not differ much. This is because many of the new features of this Pixel-specific operating system are found in the camera, or are not yet available in Italy, like all the part relating to voice dictation or transcription of calls with call centers. The whole system is extremely fluid and is also very well finished, with its very clear connotation, which however may not please everyone. The aesthetic aspect of this Android 12 is in fact particular enough to be able to fill someone up, or to leave a bit of a bitter taste in the mouth due to the incongruity between the elements already updated to the stylistic features of Material You and those still living in the “past”. Widgets are a prime example: how many developers will really adapt their (few) widgets to Android 12 graphics? The huge toggles are also very nice but we’re not sure if they are the most functional. But let’s be clear: we are (again) fleasing a system that is mature and that finally has a clear direction. The pure Android experience is no longer something meager to decorate at will, but it is something solid to build on. Recall that there are then 5 years of security updates and 3 years of Android updates. Well, although maybe Google should try to match Apple in that.







Autonomy

The battery is a full-bodied one 5,000 mAh which guarantees a full day of use with almost any type of use, but unfortunately not much more. Google Tensor does not seem to have done the expected magic yet and even if there are not many cases in which you can end the day without battery, especially thanks to extremely low standby consumption. We have wired charging at 30W and wirelss at 23W. Also present is reverse wireless charging.







Price

We do not know the price for Pixel 6 Pro for Italy, but considering that it will arrive at the beginning of 2022 we hope that it may not be different from the € 899 which are currently in demand for the French market (where our specimen comes from). And although the price is certainly not cheap, it is practically at least € 200 cheaper than almost all other smartphones premium of competition. And this is definitely not cheap. Google, comparing prices to 2021, has almost made a Nexus. The best of the Android experience less than what other brands ask for.

Emanuele Cisotti He lives in the world of telephony from the Nokia 3210 and in the world of linux from Ubuntu 5.04. If he could he would also live in a world of Lego and one of electronic music.