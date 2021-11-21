Google Pixel 6a is shown in some pictures

The Google Pixel 6 series represents a significant step forward as regards the evolutionary process of the smartphone design of the Mountain View giant and it seems that the Google team plans to exploit this look also for the next mid-range model of the company: we are obviously talking about Google Pixel 6a.

At least this is what emerges from the first alleged rendering images of the smartphone, disseminated by OnLeaks with the collaboration of 91Mobiles, according to which Google Pixel 6a should have a design almost identical to that of the two older brothers (the conditional is a must, since there is no reliability guarantees).

How could it be Google Pixel 6a

On the front, the new Google smartphone should present a 6.2-inch flat OLED display with a hole at the top in the center to make room for the camera and an integrated fingerprint recognition sensor while in the back we should find a photographic compartment consisting of two sensors, inserted in a rectangular module similar to the one already seen on the Google Pixel 6 series.

The phone should have rather small dimensions (equal to 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7 mm, reaching 10.4 mm in the camera part) and at the bottom there should be a USB Type-C port, a microphone and a speaker.

As for the other features, the Google Pixel 6a could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor or a new Google Tensor model and have 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard memory and a Samsung ISOCELL GN1 primary camera from 50 megapixels.

From a software point of view, Google Pixel 6a should be launched with Android 12 and guarantee up to 3 years of OS updates and up to 5 years of security updates.

Probably for the official presentation we will have to be patient for several more months. We’ll see.

