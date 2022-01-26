Google Pixel 6a on the launch pad, a leak reveals its technical characteristics

Missing less and less at the launch of the new Google Pixel 6a. A leak has revealed the main technical characteristics

In the last few days, there is nothing but talk of the new Google Pixel 6a. Coming out in the coming months, it promises to be even more complete and spectacular than its predecessor. While waiting for Big G itself to express itself about it, leakers and dataminers are unleashed to the sound of rumors and indiscretions.

Just yesterday new ones came out, which go to provide a practically complete technical sheet of what will be the new flagship device from Google. The leaker Shadow_Leak thought about revealing the information through his Twitter profile.

Google Pixel 6a, here are the main technical specifications that emerged

Google Pixel 6a Scheduled for Q2 2022. Specs

-6.2 ″ 120Hz OLED Straight Display

-Tensor GS101 Chipset Same as 6 / 6Pro

-6GB / 8GB RAM

-128GB Storage

-4800mAh + 30W Charging

-12.2MP (IMX363) + 12MP (IMX386) Ultra Wide Angle Rear Camera

-8MP (IMX355) Selfie

-Android 12

-8.7mm Thick – Sam (@Shadow_Leak) January 23, 2022

According to information gathered by the leaker Shadow_Leak, the new Google Pixel 6a it will be spectacular. Present a 6.2 ″ OLED display, with flat edges and more vivid colors than its predecessor. In recent days there was talk of a 120 Hz refresh rate, but – for the moment – the news has been denied. At the processor level, there will be the SoC Google Tensor GS101 (already seen on Pixel 6 and 6 Pro). 128 GB of internal memorywhile at the level of RAM you can choose between 6 and 8 GB.

The photographic sector is very interesting which, at the rear level, will have a main sensor from 12.2 MP Sony IMX363 and a secondary ultra-wide angle from 12 MP Sony IMX386. For the selfie camera, however, space for a lens from 8 MP Sony IMX355. The battery can count on a cell from 4800 mAh with support for fast charging at 30W, while the operating system will be Android 12. Finally information on the dimensions, with a thickness that should be of 8.7 mm. For confirmation or denial of the case, all that remains is to wait for the launch event (scheduled for the end of May).