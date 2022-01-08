Google Pixel Fold, here it is on Geekbench with 12 GB of RAM | Rumor

And you don’t go through Geekbench without leaving a trace, so here it is some of the Pixel Fold’s specs – assuming its codename is actually Pipit as previously assumed by the rumors and that the “race” on the benchmark platform is true. Having made the necessary premises, taking the summary screen of the test for granted, Pixel Fold should arrive with 12 GB of RAM memory or at least there should be a version with that quantity.

The ad hoc operating system is already there, that Android 12L recently announced precisely to adapt the green robot to products with extra large displays, see the folding. The “raw material” is missing, on which Google would however have been working for some time. Of rumor on Google’s first folding smartphone, in fact, there have been plenty of them over the months, and the latest comes from Geekbench , where Google Pipit – which is supposed to be the Pixel Fold’s codename – just took a trip.

Looking at chip specifications detected by the platform, Pipit has an octa core with a base frequency of 1.8 GHz. A couple of information, one of which – the architecture – is of little significance, since almost all current chips are composed of eight cores. The one on the minimum frequency, however, is interesting, because it allows you to lead the Pipit / Pixel Fold chip back to the Google Tensor which equips Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, one octa core with two 2.8 GHz maximum frequency, two 2.25 GHz and four 1.8 GHz precisely. Moreover, the scores obtained in single and multi core are superimposable to those of a Pixel 6.

In the end Geekbench reports the presence of Android 12 on board Pipit. It could be Android 12 “standard” or the aforementioned Android 12L for leaflets that Geekbench may not yet be able to detect. Previous rumors have told of a Google Pixel Fold with 12 megapixel Sony IMX363 main camera and 12 MP Sony IMX386 ultra wide angle camera, while for selfies two Sony IMX355 8 MP front cameras, one for the internal display, the other for the external display.

Instead, there are many doubts regarding the possible debut of Google Pixel Fold. The latest information told us of a postponed launch to the second half of 2022, while initially it was assumed that it could arrive by the end of 2021.