Google Pixel Watch and Pixel 6a, the arrival is scheduled for next spring

2021 was decidedly satisfying for Google fans, with Android 12 which brought several novelties from an aesthetic / functional point of view and with the Google Pixel 6 series which marked the arrival of the first proprietary processor of the American giant, albeit accompanied from some youth problem.

2022 looks just as interesting and the first months of next year should be characterized by some important innovations, starting with the first beta of Android 13 which will be preceded over the next few weeks by the beta and the stable version of Android 12L.

Google Pixel Watch

If the software news are always welcome, since they concern the whole Android landscape, the hardware ones are even more interesting, since Google is limited to a few annual news for now. One of the most anticipated objects, and repeatedly postponed, is undoubtedly the Google Pixel Watch, which apparently is now in the pipeline.

The first smartwatch of the Mountain View company it seems more and more real, as confirmed by the numerous sightings in the code of numerous Google applications that speak of a processor made by Samsung and the presence of the most recent version of Google Assistant. Obviously the operating system will be Wear OS 3, which for the moment is only available on the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 but which in the course of 2022 will be released for numerous smartwatches already on the market.

A new piece in the Google ecosystem is therefore being prepared could mark the final relaunch of Wear OS, an operating system that has been around for several years but has never achieved the success hoped for so far.

Google Pixel 6a

Spring should bring, in addition to the first Google smartwatch, also a new mid-range smartphone, Google Pixel 6a, whose lines have been anticipated in recent weeks. The differences from the Google Pixel 6 should be minimal both from an aesthetic point of view, with the bar dedicated to the rear camera, and on a technical level with the confirmation of the proprietary Tensor chipset.

The screen will be smaller, to give life to a more compact device and plastic should be used for the back cover, in order to contain the weight but above all the costs, and offer a device capable of making a difference even in the mid-range of the market.

At the moment there are no official confirmations or launch dates, but it is possible that during the month of March the same company will provide the first details, in view of a launch that in all probability will take place during the spring.

Continue to follow us to stay updated on the evolution of the situation.

